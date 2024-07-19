Serenity reigns at Porto Ercole’s La Roqqa hotel

The Porto Ercole hotel formerly known as Don Pedro – in which guise it was the destination for locals celebrating birthdays, weddings and other life milestones – is now owned by a Swedish company, coincidentally named Erqole, and has been reborn as La Roqqa, a stylish five-star named after the nearby ancient fort, Rocca Spagnola.

Architects and designers Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba of the Milan-based studio Palomba Serafini have brought their luxurious touch to the property and blended it with Tuscan elements and retro nods to the 1960s dolce vita. As the façade was protected, the duo refreshed it with one of the permitted paint colours, choosing the shade closest to that found on old Tuscan houses.

In the lobby, the original 1980s design details were replaced with a central staircase that acts as a decorative sculpture, as well as a practical addition. The low arches add another characteristic detail of local Tuscan homes and split the open-plan space into a small ceramics store and two lounges accessorised with design icons such as ‘Arco’ and ‘Toio’ floor lamps from Flos, a ‘Utrecht’ armchair by Cassina, and the standout piece, Gaetano Pesce’s bright red ‘Up’ armchair.

To bring a softness to the project, curved walls and more arches were added to the neutral hallways that link the 55 guest rooms and suites, where Serafini and Palomba’s pared-back luxury comes into its own. Bare walls are painted in lime plaster using the complex ‘nuvolatura’ technique and in one of three colours inspired by the earthy blue water, green forest and terracotta buildings surrounding the hotel.

For the flooring, the studio sourced a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional terrazzo from Italian tile expert Mipa, which continues into the bathrooms along with the colour theme.

Furnishings are kept to a minimum – think a custom-made desk and small bedside table – and are crafted in wood to add warmth. In the suites, there’s space to be slightly more decorative, yet the same design codes apply, with neutral tones and a preference for clean lines and tactile materials, such as textile sofas and marble and wood furnishings.

Up on the mezzanine terrace and rooftop restaurant, 1960s-inspired geometric tiled tables custom-made by Vietri Scotto continue the vintage vibes and complement the blue and terracotta outdoor furnishings, while further away from the hotel, guests will be able to lounge at the equally stylish Isoletta Beach Club, situated on the only sandy beach on the peninsula.

La Roqqa is located at Via Panoramica, 7, Porto Ercole, laroqqa.com