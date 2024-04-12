Enjoy camp escapism at Hotel Bardo Savannah
Hotel Bardo Savannah is a sophisticated resort inspired by the grand tradition of the early 20th-century salon
Hotel Bardo Savannah, located in the heart of Georgia’s tree-lined historic Savannah district, is bringing a new level of luxury to the southeast of the USA. Transformed under the tutelage of New York-based firm Left Lane, the two-acre resort, previously a 19th-century Southern Gothic-style mansion, emerges as a modern hospitality destination that’s equal parts urban resort and neighbourhood clubhouse.
Chic poolside lounging at Hotel Bardo Savannah
Guests enter the world of Hotel Bardo Savannah through The Green Room, a living room-inspired lobby that feels like an extension of the leafy green Forsyth Park, located just across the street. From sun up to sun down, the space serves a medley of bites and beverages, including hot coffee, sweet pastries, refreshing cocktails and savoury cicchetti. Outside, a dramatic courtyard beckons with lush gardens, oversized bird sculptures by Belgian sculptor William Sweetlove and a 25m swimming pool inspired by the Mediterranean coast.
The hotel’s design aesthetic is a study in contrasts, which Left Lane’s chief brand officer, Jess Berkin, and his team liken to a ‘riot clash’. Those juxtapositions are visible in both the hotel’s Victorian-Romanesque exterior and its contemporary expansion, along with its decorative styles. ‘The vibe at Hotel Bardo Savannah is formal but relaxed, historic but novel, and delivers a healthy dose of adventure,’ Berkin explains.
Each of the 149 guest rooms, including 50 suites, boasts a neutral palette, with crisp Frette Linens, custom toiletries by LA-based Corpus Naturals and subtle swathes of colour – be it purple piping on a pillow or peach-coloured paint in the bathrooms.
Notably, executive chef Derek Simcik is in charge of overseeing the food and beverage programme. The property’s marquee restaurant, Saint Bibiana, serves coastal Italian cuisine for brunch and dinner, along with cocktails, wines and aperitifs highlighting the best of the Italian coast. Named after the 4th Century Roman Virgin and Martyr known as the Patron Saint of Hangovers, Saint Bibiana offers a menu featuring fresh pasta along with savoury entrees, like olive-brined chicken, bistecca alla Fiorentina and grilled Mediterranean branzino plated with oven-dried tomatoes and Sicilian anise butter.
A taste of la dolce vita continues at Saint Bibiana’s sibling restaurant, Bar Bibi, where a statement-making, sherbet-coloured mural by Savannah native and SCAD graduate Juliana Lupacchino stretches from floor to ceiling. Lupacchino is just one of many Savannah artists represented at the hotel, along with muralist Vanessa Platacis and sculptor Kelly Boehmer. Inspired by the playful colours and relaxed luxury of sunbathing on the Mediterranean coast, the lively pool bar boasts al fresco dining, cosy cabanas, bright salads, and brick oven pizzettas, exclusively for resort guests and Club Bardo members.
The members-only social club comes with other perks, such as access to a stylish private lounge, the pool, fitness facilities and Camp Bardo kids club, plus invitations to special events.
Dynamic programming is a cornerstone of the Hotel Bardo Savannah experience, with guests taking advantage of daily offerings, from cooking classes at the school on-site to Pilates, yoga, breathwork and boot camp sessions led by the city’s leading instructors.
The property’s fitness facility and Saltgrass wellness centre offer spa experiences such as grounding massages, restorative facials and relaxing body treatments, all delivered in a dimly-lit subterranean sanctuary. ‘We want our guests and members to feel known, looked after and at home,’ Berkin notes. ‘We hope they leave with lasting impressions that inspire them to return.’
