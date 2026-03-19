We would say that March’s annual World Happiness Report is hotly anticipated. But, with the 2026 iteration confirming Finland as the happiest country for the ninth year in a row, there doesn't seem to be much competition. So what is the secret to Finns’ long-held and ongoing happiness and where can we get some of it?

World Happiness wins and losses

The report, now in its 14th year, ranks countries based on a three-year average of their populations’ assessments of quality of life. Finland reported an average score of 7.764 out of ten, a slight increase from the previous year’s 7.736.



Also among those feeling happier are Kosovo (ranked 16th), Slovenia (18th), and Czechia (20th), all continuing an upward trend.

Where does the UK rank? A slightly miserable 29th. And it's the second year in a row that no English-speaking countries have made the top ten – for example, see New Zealand (11th), Ireland (13th), Australia (15th), the United States (23rd), and Canada (25th).

What are we doing wrong? For one thing, the report points to heavy social media use as a significant factor contributing to the decline in the sense of wellbeing among young people in English-speaking countries and Western Europe, particularly among females.

Top ten happiest countries in the world 2026

1. Finland

2. Iceland

3. Denmark

4. Costa Rica

5. Sweden

6. Norway

7. Netherlands

8. Israel

9. Luxembourg

10. Switzerland

In Finland, high scores in people’s freedom to make life choices, healthy life expectancy, social support, and generosity all contribute to its top spot.



The country is also widely appreciated by visitors for its influential design aesthetic, design-led hotels, restaurants, and spas with a focus on wellbeing, along with access to nature. The Finnish capital was nominated for a Wallpaper* Design Award for Best City 2026, and if you’re tempted to go, check out our local’s guide to Helsinki.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you can't get there, here’s how to buy into a little Finnish happiness from home.

Fancy a bit of Finland at home?

Boost your mood with a trip to a Finnish-inspired sauna in London, a book of Nordic homes, and Finnish design and jewellery retail therapy.

Visit: Lowlu sauna

(Image credit: Lisa Linder)

‘Lowlu’ is the English phonetic spelling of the Finnish word löyly, meaning ‘steam’. It’s also the name of a new sauna complex in north London, which has recently opened on an abandoned parking lot in Kentish Town. Lowlu is the brainchild of British tech entrepreneur Tom Bacon and is designed by Finnish architect Sami Rintala of RintalaEggertsson. The space includes five saunas, which range from 75-95°C, and six ice baths, from 3-15°C.

Lowlu is located at 2 Armoury Way, London SW18 1SH

Read: ‘The Iconic Nordic House’

Thames & Hudson The Iconic Nordic House: Modern Masterworks Since 1900 (iconic House Series) £35.15 at Amazon UK

Gather inspiration and bring a touch of the Finnish design aesthetic into your own home. The Iconic Nordic House explores the art, craft and influence of the region’s best residences, bringing together landmark 20th-century residential architecture with stunning contemporary works.

Shop: Finnish Design Shop

Decorate your home the Scandi way at the Finnish Design Shop. The online retailer has a selection of Scandinavian pieces from the region's most notable designers. The curation of products embraces the key elements of Scandi design: functionality, clean lines, and natural materials. We particularly love ‘The Tones of Modernism’ collection in collaboration with The Met, where five Finnish brands – Artek, Iittala, Lapuan Kankurit, Nikari and natural cosmetics label Hetkinen – were asked to interpret the modernist works of artist Helene Schjerfbeck in design form, from furniture to a scent diffuser.

Wear: Kalevala

Since its creation in the 1930s, Finnish jewellery brand Kalevala has held a key role in Nordic culture. Founded by women, it began with an initiative from writer Elsa Heporauta, who wanted to build a statue to honour a Finnish woman at a time when statues were reserved for men. To fund the project, artisans made and sold jewellery, the proceeds of which then went to support women and children upon the outbreak of the Winter War (with the Soviet Union, lasting for the winter of 1939-40). Almost a century later, the spirit of community remains, with a third of all profits supporting disadvantaged women in a range of initiatives.

Discover: Magniberg’s Moomin collaboration

Magniberg Moomin Canvas Scarf | Sepia Light €225 at magniberg.com

The Swedish lifestyle brand Magniberg taps into the work of Finland’s most iconic illustrator Tove Jansson, best known for her joyful Moomin characters. The brand’s latest collection features whimsical imagery from The Moomins and the Great Flood – Jansson’s story published in 1945. The collection is a fun nod to childhood nostalgia, and an ode to belonging and home.

Lighten up: with Artek and Marimekko's birch-wood furniture

Artek Online Store Stool 60 Kivet £271 at shop.artek.fi