‘Many of Alvar Aalto’s designs have an elemental power, which has turned them into archetypes. The furniture’s form seems so simple and yet it has an ingenious construction, refined proportions and is rather complex to produce,’ explains Marianne Goebl, managing director of Artek – the furniture company founded by the Finnish architect and designer and his wife Aino – which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, Artek has collaborated with Finnish design house Marimekko on a limited-edition collection.

‘For the Artek + Marimekko collection, we added a subtle decorative layer to beloved Aalto classics,’ says Goebl. The series of furniture, which revisits three of the most elemental Aalto designs – ‘Stool 60’, ‘Bench 153B’, and ‘Table 90D’ – boasts inlays of precious woods, metals, glass and stones. This is the first time Artek has applied a marquetry technique, rather than using a variety of wood species or materials; says Goebl, ‘We enhanced our favourite material: Finnish birch.’ Each piece is made at Artek’s factory in Turku, western Finland.

A collaboration between these two Finnish design powerhouses may seem like an obvious pairing. Although they have partnered on various projects over the years, this collaboration marks the first time they have co-created a whole collection.

Goebl tells Wallpaper*: 'Most people familiar with the brands would probably expect a Marimekko colourful print applied on Artek furniture. This would have been far too easy! Our intense dialogue led to something – we believe – much more interesting and surprising: a translation of Marimekko’s distinct prints into a sophisticated wood marquetry.’ Marimekko patterns are cut out of veneer sheets and applied to the classic Aalto designs, with opposing grain directions. The result offers a shimmering effect based on how the light falls.

The design houses settled on Marimekko’s ‘Arkkitehti’ print series, designed by Maija Isola, to take form on the furniture pieces. ‘The patterns Isola designed for the series were all initially developed for home textiles, rather than fashion, and used in interiors,’ explains Goebl. ‘The selected patterns, “Kivet”, “Lokki” and “Seireeni”, all reflect how she found beauty and wonder in nature and in her everyday life. The designs are inspired by stones in her garden, the wind blowing through a curtain, and movement in water, respectively. Apart from their bold and attractive appearance, this relation to nature strongly resonated with us.’

Both Artek and Marimekko’s bold identities are shaped by architecture, nature and a distinct, human-centric pragmatism. But, should furniture have personality? ‘Yes, please!’ Says Goebl. ‘At first glance, Artek products seem humble and do not shout for attention; they let other things in their surroundings look good. However, they do have a distinct character and do not go unnoticed. It’s a bit like how you feel with a good friend: you want to share your opinion, but that does not mean you feel the need to dominate every conversation.

'We also develop a different emotional relationship to things that faithfully surround us for many decades; they become companions rather than tools.'

