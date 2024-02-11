Tour Feudi di San Gregorio, a vineyard in Campania, Italy, where wine meets design

Feudi di San Gregorio, a winery in Irpinia, in Italy’s Campania region, has been honouring diverse regional grape varieties and promoting Italian winemaking since it was founded in 1986. But beyond its exceptional range of products, Feudi also stands out for its embrace of art, design, and architecture. Since 2009, owner Antonio Capaldo has been leading the winery’s transformation, which has resonated throughout the country’s wine scene and globally.

Feudi di San Gregorio: wine meets architecture, art and design

Capaldo’s vision and determination have allowed Feudi to transcend the confines of a conventional winery and becoming a cultural landmark. ‘At Feudi di San Gregorio, we believe in the value of curiosity,' says Capaldi. 'Without it, there is no discovery, creation, or progress. Curiosity drives all our entrepreneurial ventures as we strive to positively impact our territory and its future through a sustainable, cultural, and aesthetic vision.’

That relentless inquisitiveness has granted Feudi collaborations with internationally renowned artists and designers. In 2001, Italian designer Massimo Vignelli was commissioned to reimagine the winery’s labels, and in 2004, Japanese architect Hikaru Mori designed the property’s futuristic wine cellar.

Building on this legacy, in 2016 Feudi collaborated with Italian architect and designer Fabio Novembre to create a custom bottle for the brand’s sparkling wine. Capaldo reflects, ‘The connection between the wine industry and design is intuitive, founded on the principle that well-crafted products merit equally thoughtful presentation. It serves as an invitation to the clarity of both actions and messages.’

Feudi’s artistic endeavours also extend to curation and education. In 2011, the winery hosted a workshop with Italian gallerist Beatrice Bertini, inviting contemporary artists from the region to explore the intersection of art and wine. In 2013, Feudi commissioned Campanian artist Marinella Senatore to create the evocative ‘Watercolour Collection’, a series of paintings that chronicle the winery’s evolution with a masterful play of light and shadow. That same year, Italian photographer Mimmo Jodice immortalised the essence of Feudi in ‘Immaginazioni’, an exhibition of his works that captured the timeless beauty of the vineyards and the winery’s architectural splendour.

Feudi di San Gregorio remains an emblem of Italy’s winemaking heritage – a fusion of traditional practices, modern innovation, and artistic expression.

Winery tours are available to book at feudi.it