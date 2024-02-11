Tour Feudi di San Gregorio, a vineyard in Campania, Italy, where wine meets design
Feudi di San Gregorio offers a chance to explore Italian winemaking in surroundings shaped by design and art collaborations
Feudi di San Gregorio, a winery in Irpinia, in Italy’s Campania region, has been honouring diverse regional grape varieties and promoting Italian winemaking since it was founded in 1986. But beyond its exceptional range of products, Feudi also stands out for its embrace of art, design, and architecture. Since 2009, owner Antonio Capaldo has been leading the winery’s transformation, which has resonated throughout the country’s wine scene and globally.
Feudi di San Gregorio: wine meets architecture, art and design
Capaldo’s vision and determination have allowed Feudi to transcend the confines of a conventional winery and becoming a cultural landmark. ‘At Feudi di San Gregorio, we believe in the value of curiosity,' says Capaldi. 'Without it, there is no discovery, creation, or progress. Curiosity drives all our entrepreneurial ventures as we strive to positively impact our territory and its future through a sustainable, cultural, and aesthetic vision.’
That relentless inquisitiveness has granted Feudi collaborations with internationally renowned artists and designers. In 2001, Italian designer Massimo Vignelli was commissioned to reimagine the winery’s labels, and in 2004, Japanese architect Hikaru Mori designed the property’s futuristic wine cellar.
Building on this legacy, in 2016 Feudi collaborated with Italian architect and designer Fabio Novembre to create a custom bottle for the brand’s sparkling wine. Capaldo reflects, ‘The connection between the wine industry and design is intuitive, founded on the principle that well-crafted products merit equally thoughtful presentation. It serves as an invitation to the clarity of both actions and messages.’
Feudi’s artistic endeavours also extend to curation and education. In 2011, the winery hosted a workshop with Italian gallerist Beatrice Bertini, inviting contemporary artists from the region to explore the intersection of art and wine. In 2013, Feudi commissioned Campanian artist Marinella Senatore to create the evocative ‘Watercolour Collection’, a series of paintings that chronicle the winery’s evolution with a masterful play of light and shadow. That same year, Italian photographer Mimmo Jodice immortalised the essence of Feudi in ‘Immaginazioni’, an exhibition of his works that captured the timeless beauty of the vineyards and the winery’s architectural splendour.
Feudi di San Gregorio remains an emblem of Italy’s winemaking heritage – a fusion of traditional practices, modern innovation, and artistic expression.
Winery tours are available to book at feudi.it
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Maria Cristina Didero is an independent design curator, consultant and author, who has contributed to many publications over the years; she is currently Milan editor of Wallpaper* . Didero has consulted for companies such as Vitra, Fritz Hansen, Lexus, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Valextra among others. Based in Milan, she works internationally, curating exhibitions for institutions: some of her most recent projects include Nendo: The Space in Between and The Conversation Show at the Holon Design Museum, Israel; FUN HOUSE by Snarkitecture at National Building Museum, Washington D.C.; SuperDesign a project about Italian radical design, NY; Vegan Design, or the Art of Reduction by Erez Nevi and The Fish and The Crowd by Carlo Massoud, Milan. In April 2022 she curated a Mathieu Lehanneur exhibition at the Triennale in Milan called The Inventory of Life, while in July she debuted a project at the MK&G in Hamburg titled Ask Me if I Believe in the Future, alongside a series of ongoing collaborations. She was appointed 2022 Curatorial Director of Design Miami/. She is currently preparing two projects for Milan Design Week 2023.
-
Ya-man’s Tokyo store is ‘an immersive, almost psychedelic experience’
Ya-man, the Japanese beauty brand known for its tech-focused devices and gadgets, opens an otherworldly HQ in Ginza, Tokyo
By Daven Wu Published
-
Azabu Hills Residence by Karimoku Case is defined by peaceful interiors and Japanese design
Karimoku Case reveals Azabu Hills Residence, the lifestyle brands tenth project, a minimal modern home that is a serene escape from city living
By Tianna Williams Published
-
New Dior Chiffre Rouge watches embrace modernity in the details
The latest Dior Chiffre Rouge watch collection nods to models released 20 years ago, but brings modern detailing to the minimalist design
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Villa Ponti Bellavista is a Gio Ponti revival for rent on Lake Como
Villa Ponti Bellavista is a stylish midcentury villa in the clouds, originally designed in collaboration with Gio Ponti and recently renovated
By Catherine Fairweather Published
-
10 colourful hotels to inspire your 2024 escapes
10 colourful hotels to discover in 2024, from dream-like mountain retreats to design-led city escapes, selected by Wallpaper* travel editor Sofia de la Cruz
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The revitalised Caruso Nuovo Bistrot celebrates Milan’s culinary and design mastery
Caruso Nuovo Bistrot returns with new interiors by Dimore Studio and a new team headed by chef Gennaro Esposito and executive chef Francesco
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Cesare Cunaccia's ‘Dolce Vita’ book captures Italy’s infinite passion for life
Experience the dolce vita lifestyle through Assouline’s newly published title
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Get your head around contemporary art at a Belmond hotel in Tuscany
Belmond’s Mitico project with Galleria Continua brings contemporary art to historic settings in Tuscany and beyond
By Lauren Cochrane Published
-
Lake Como’s Il Sereno launches its new ‘Swim Up Suite’
Il Sereno's ‘Swim Up Suite’ is Lake Como's newest lake-side neighbour, the perfect spot to admire the Italian beauty
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Bulgari Hotel Roma has arrived, wrapped in luxury
Bulgari Hotel Roma sets a new standard in luxury hospitality in the Eternal City
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Palazzo delle Pietre is a Rome hotel full of history and the warmth of a family home
A palace in the heart of Rome, Palazzo delle Pietre has family values at its core, embracing travellers with open arms
By Maria Cristina Didero Published