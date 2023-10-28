Cromwell Place Cafe in South Kensington is inspired by iconic hospitality design of the 20th century

Cromwell Place Cafe is the new eaterie set within the eponymous South Kensington cultural hub. Led by gastro-veteran Martin Cohen in collaboration with the newly appointed CEO and artistic director of Cromwell Place, Helen Nisbet, the cafe features interiors by Wallpaper* long-term contributing editor Nick Vinson.

Set across five Victorian townhouses, Cromwell Place has become a key cultural destination in the city with a rich exhibition and talks programme held across its galleries. It has also established itself as a major London Design Festival hub, showcasing a range of established and emerging designers with a focus on experimental and craftsmanship approaches.

Cromwell Place Cafe interiors

Bespoke zinc bar counter by Day Trip Studios, Tokyo Stools, Originally designed in 1985 by Rodney Kinsman for London’s Groucho Club. Lighting by Michael Anastassiades (ceiling and sconces) and Vincent Van Duysen for Flos (on counter) (Image credit: Annabel Elston)

The interiors for the Cromwell Place Cafe stem from Vinson's extensive research into 20th-century spaces created by celebrated modern architects for some of the most memorable hospitality establishments of the past century. 'For this new project, my first in hospitality, I mixed lots of furniture developed in the past for bars, restaurants and cafes,' says Vinson.

In the corner: Fagiolo sofa by Ignazio Gardella - 1965 designed for the American Bar at the Hotel Excelsior, Venice. Van Vogelsang chairs by Philippe Starck for Driade, ca. 1985, originally designed for the Café Rothschild (Image credit: Annabel Elston)

Indeed, the furniture list reads like a who's who of Europe's most iconic bars of the past century: 'We have pieces like the Fagiolo sofa by Ignazio Gardella, which he designed in 1965 for the bar at the Hotel Excelsior in Venice and here has been upholstered in Kvadrat Raf Simons yellow mohair velvet.

'It is shown next to Van Vogelsang chairs by Philippe Starck, originally designed for the Café Rothschild in 1985, and Angelo Mangiarotti’s Club 44 designed in 1957 for a club at La Chaux-de-Fonds in Switzerland. In the bar, we have the Tokyo stools by Rodney Kinsman designed in 1995 for the Groucho Club custom finished in red with Connolly leather seats.'

The table was designed by Angelo Mangiarotti in 1957 for the auditorium at Club 44 in La Chauxde-Fonds, Switzerland (and available for the first time this year in serial production). Bentwood chairs by Allmilmö, Germany c1980. On the mantelpiece is a conteporary stoneware water filter (Image credit: Annabel Elston)

The informal bar also features a zinc counter created for the space by Day Trip Studios, with lighting by Michael Anastassiades throughout and portable lamps on tables by Vincent Van Duysen for Flos. For the space, Vinson collaborated with Italian rug maker CC-Tapis to create bespoke rugs featuring a geometric motif in tones of yellow and grey.

Visit for breakfast, lunch, or aperitivo, and experience the cafe's modern European fare with a seasonal menu, by chef Yohei Furuhasi, whose former stints include Toklas, The River Café, and Petersham Nurseries. With Mediterranean influences and ingredients, the daily menu includes hearty soups and inventive salads, with an enviable selection of bakes.

4 Cromwell Place

London, SW7 2JE

cromwellplace.com/cromwell-place-cafe

Sella pouf by Corrado Corradi Dell’Acqua - 1961, Eames Contract Base Tables, designed and developed in 1957, and maintained on the catalogue of Herman Miller over the years (Image credit: Annabel Elston)

Fagiolo sofa by Ignazio Gardella, Pen tub chairs produced by A.G. of Barcelona, 1950s, Spain. Sconce by Michael Anastassiades, table light by Vincent Van Duysen for Flos (Image credit: Annabel Elston)

Right, Teak tray table, attributed to Hans Bolling, 1960s, Denmark (Image credit: Annabel Elston)