Cromwell Place Cafe in South Kensington is inspired by iconic hospitality design of the 20th century
Cromwell Place Cafe is led by London gastro-veteran Martin Cohen and with interiors by Nick Vinson, its design the result of an extensive research into iconic contemporary hospitality design
Cromwell Place Cafe is the new eaterie set within the eponymous South Kensington cultural hub. Led by gastro-veteran Martin Cohen in collaboration with the newly appointed CEO and artistic director of Cromwell Place, Helen Nisbet, the cafe features interiors by Wallpaper* long-term contributing editor Nick Vinson.
Set across five Victorian townhouses, Cromwell Place has become a key cultural destination in the city with a rich exhibition and talks programme held across its galleries. It has also established itself as a major London Design Festival hub, showcasing a range of established and emerging designers with a focus on experimental and craftsmanship approaches.
Cromwell Place Cafe interiors
The interiors for the Cromwell Place Cafe stem from Vinson's extensive research into 20th-century spaces created by celebrated modern architects for some of the most memorable hospitality establishments of the past century. 'For this new project, my first in hospitality, I mixed lots of furniture developed in the past for bars, restaurants and cafes,' says Vinson.
Indeed, the furniture list reads like a who's who of Europe's most iconic bars of the past century: 'We have pieces like the Fagiolo sofa by Ignazio Gardella, which he designed in 1965 for the bar at the Hotel Excelsior in Venice and here has been upholstered in Kvadrat Raf Simons yellow mohair velvet.
'It is shown next to Van Vogelsang chairs by Philippe Starck, originally designed for the Café Rothschild in 1985, and Angelo Mangiarotti’s Club 44 designed in 1957 for a club at La Chaux-de-Fonds in Switzerland. In the bar, we have the Tokyo stools by Rodney Kinsman designed in 1995 for the Groucho Club custom finished in red with Connolly leather seats.'
The informal bar also features a zinc counter created for the space by Day Trip Studios, with lighting by Michael Anastassiades throughout and portable lamps on tables by Vincent Van Duysen for Flos. For the space, Vinson collaborated with Italian rug maker CC-Tapis to create bespoke rugs featuring a geometric motif in tones of yellow and grey.
Visit for breakfast, lunch, or aperitivo, and experience the cafe's modern European fare with a seasonal menu, by chef Yohei Furuhasi, whose former stints include Toklas, The River Café, and Petersham Nurseries. With Mediterranean influences and ingredients, the daily menu includes hearty soups and inventive salads, with an enviable selection of bakes.
4 Cromwell Place
London, SW7 2JE
cromwellplace.com/cromwell-place-cafe
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
