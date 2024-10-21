Explore Cornwall's cosiest coffee shops
Cornwall is known for its natural beauty and stunning landscape, here is our pick of coffee shops to enjoy the views and refuel
Cornwall is known for its idyllic beauty – from expansive beaches to quaint towns. A county known for elevating local craftsmanship, farmers and producers, it is no wonder that it also hosts an abundance of cafés that burst with flavour. From independent businesses, bakery-focused hotspots and sustainable roasters, here is our pick of Cornwall coffee shops to hunker down in.
Seven picturesque coffee shops in Cornwall
Flora New Yard
Flora New Yard, situated on the Lizard Peninsula, is a newly opened family-run café, bakery and restaurant. The menu highlights seasonal ingredients sourced from a network of local farmers and foragers, creating a delicious and fresh dining experience. You’ll find an enticing selection of pastries and bread, while the breakfast offerings reflect a Scandinavian influence with rye bread, flavorful cheeses and eggs. For lunch and dinner, expect a vibrant array of fresh vegetables that celebrates the local harvest.
Flora New Yard is located at Stableyard, Trelowarren, Mawgan, Helston TR12 6AF, floranewyard.co.uk
Gorse Bakery
Gorse Bakery in Newquay is a baker’s heaven. The independent sourdough bakery is a testing site for unique pastry flavours, featuring everything from lemon curd and Italian meringue Danishes to caramelised white chocolate Suisse or feta, fennel and honey cheese twists. In addition to serving excellent coffee and matcha, they also focus on the aesthetics of their offerings, with drinks presented in Nyn Ceramics, a local Cornish artist, and beautifully styled crockery from Kneebonew.
Gorse Bakery is located at 7-8, Lanteague Studios, Scotland Rd, Newquay TR4 9JG, gorsecornwall.com
Origin Coffee (Harbour Head)
If you are into coffee, then you would have likely heard of Origin, which has its roots in the small Cornish fishing town of Porthleven. With industrial, yet warm interiors, Origin Harbour Head is the perfect place to avoid windier days and enjoy the maritime views. The menu ranges from poached eggs with asparagus to flaky almond croissants. But the real highlight is the coffee. Origin takes pride in its lightly roasted beans and its adventurous spirit with different blends. Founder Tom Sobey says, ‘Ultimately, it’s about respect – for the people, the process, the coffee, the brewing. We simply focus on making the coffee the best it can be. And we’re just getting started.’
Origin Coffee is located at Harbour Head, Porthleven, Cornwall, TR13 9JY, origincoffee.co.uk
Pavilion Cafe Newquay
Located on Fore Street, Pavilion Cafe Newquay specialises in artisanal fermented bread and delectable pastries. Founded by Rob Green, whose culinary journey began during his travels in Sri Lanka, the bakery has naturally expanded from its humble origins at a stall in Borough Market to multiple locations, including East London. At the heart of Pavilion lies a commitment to craftsmanship, from hand-rolling baguettes to handpicking pantry products. This is the perfect spot to pick up a beachside toastie, a seasonal salad or pizza by the slice. There is also a hearty Sri Lankan Dhal perfect to watch the surf with.
Pavilion Cafe Newquay is located at 37 Fore St, Newquay TR7 1HD, pavilionbread.com
Stones Bakery
Stones Bakery is perched at the top of the high street in Falmouth, serving up a selection of freshly baked goods, including a scrumptious cheesecake on Saturdays. The open-plan café features communal tables where you can soak in the lively atmosphere through a large window. It’s the ideal spot for enjoying a freshly baked pastry paired with a takeaway coffee as you explore the high street or settle by the pier to watch the boats glide by. Hold tight to your baked goods as seagulls also have an eye for a buttery pastry when they see one.
Stones Bakery is located at 35 High St, Falmouth TR11 2AF, stonesbakedgoods.com
( a second location has also opened at The Praze, Penryn TR10 8AA )
Temple
Whether you’re craving a slice of cake during the day or a hearty plate of seafood in the evening, Temple in Bude is the ideal destination. The laid-back eatery focuses on seasonal and local produce, and it is run by a local family. Perfect for both locals and visitors, Temple is the order of the day following a refreshing dip in the nearby Bude Sea Pool.
Temple is located at 10 Granville Ter, Bude EX23 8JZ, templecornwall.com
Yallah Cafe
Tucked away in a little kiosk in St Ives, Yallah Coffee has mastered the art of a great caffeinated drink. Sustainability is at its core, with beans shipped from Veracruz in Mexico via sailboat to Cornwall. Although the interior is minimal (picture wooden seating and earthy hues throughout), the star of the show is the large open window which frames its views across the harbour. It also has a stronghold within the community, offering group sea dips and appearing at local markets.
Yallah Coffee is located at Court Arcade, St Ives, Cornwall, TR26 1LF, yallahcoffee.co.uk
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
