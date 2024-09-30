Where to drink sake in London
Discover the best bars in London to celebrate this ancient delight, just in time for World Sake Day on October 1st
Sake, often likened to rice wine, is a perfect culmination of the environment in which it is created, with techniques dating back over 2,500 years. The landscape, the water, the people and the unique fermentation process all help to give it a remarkable flavour profile – ranging from fresh and floral, with orchard fruits, all the way to quite earthy and dry notes, making it a great pairing with grilled meats and bolder, spice-led cuisine.
With a London palate now more attuned to the precision and delicacy behind Japanese food culture there’s no better time to start exploring saké with confidence and, hopefully, you’ll find inspiration in these five brilliant bars, which represent just how far – and with such passion – the drink has truly flourished.
Explore London's best saké bars
Iné by Taku
The name Takuya Watanabe is already well known in Japanese culinary circles, and the Mayfair Michelin-starred Taku Omakase dining room offers an experience like no other. However, now you can head up to Hampstead to find its sibling, Iné by Taku, which, under the supervision of chef Law Kwok Meng, has a small, not-so-well-hidden sake experience upstairs. In a wonderfully light and traditionally styled environment, which also doubles as a contemporary art gallery lounge, you can try a well-curated list of saké, as well as special masterclass evenings dedicated to specific brewers.
Iné by Taku is located at 16 Hampstead High Street, NW3 1PX, inebytaku.com
Kanpai London Sake Brewery & Taproom
Kanpai was founded in 2016 by husband and wife team Tom and Lucy Wilson and can rightfully brag about being the very first British saké brewer ever since it opened up in its former Peckham home. Now relocated to Bermondsey, you’ll find a wealth of knowledge, precision, tradition and passion behind the drink, with a fine taproom and bottle shop laden with great expressions and a behind-the-scenes tour. Kanpai also offers an opportunity to brew your very own saké during a day-long course, which teaches attendees the ancient secrets of koji and provides a DIY home-brew kit.
Kanpai London Sake Brewery & Taproom is located at 48 Druid St, SE1 2EZ, kanpai.london
Kioku by Endo
Kioku by Endo, a cosy bar in the Raffles London at The OWO, is a treasure trove of incredible expressions. The list, or bible, as the bar calls it, curated by ‘Sake Samurai’ Natsuki Kikuya, sees over 100 types to choose from, including classic brands, more modern, craft expressions (including four created in the UK,) aged sake and a distinct focus on rice varietals, including unpolished, brown rice for a more rustic experience. There’s also a fine menu of Japanese-inspired cocktails too. The environment is distinctly relaxed and has been designed to mimic the almost living room feel of the famous Japanese ‘listening bars’, where a turntable takes centre stage, and the soothing sounds of modern jazz or gentle breakbeats fill the gaps in conversation.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Kioku by Endo Bar is located at 2 Whitehall Pl, SW1A 2BD, kiokubyendo.com
Moto
Moto’s speciality is all about championing smaller, independent brands, which are virtually unobtainable outside of their native Japan, and its ethos is to bring undiscovered gems to the table – including a perfectly formed menu of different saké. Neatly arranged into flavour groups (including aromatic, rich ‘kan-zake’, hot saké and sparkling styles), Moto has really managed to get under the skin of the culture behind the drink and its well-curated bottle shop gives you the chance to build up your own home collection too.
Moto is located at 7 Maiden Ln, WC2E 7NA, motoldn.com
Sake Collective
Yuya Yamamoto, CEO of Spitalfield’s Sake Collective – part bottle shop and bar – has meticulously collated a list of over 100 different sakés, with 30 of these available on a highly engaging bar menu, which helps to demystify the drinking rituals behind it. The saké is cleverly grouped by flavour and arranged on a neat sliding scale between Sweet and Dry, with the suggested serving temperature: chilled, room temperature or warmed. It’s the small details like this that make all the difference, elevating your saké knowledge and experience to another level.
Sake Collective is located at 144 Commercial St, E1 6NU, shop.sakecollective.uk
Neil Ridley is a London-based, award-winning drinks writer and presenter. He is the co-author of eight books on spirits and cocktails including Distilled, which is now published in 14 different language editions. For the past eight years he has also served as a drinks expert on TV show Sunday Brunch on Channel 4
-
Hedi Slimane’s latest Celine collection is an homage the leading ladies of 1960s France: watch the film
Inspired by listening to The Velvet Underground and Nico while re-reading Françoise Sagan, Hedi Slimane pays ode to legendary French it-girls like Sagan, Françoise Hardy and Juliette Gréco with a collection rooted in the liberatory spirit of the 1960s
By Jack Moss Published
-
'Safe Flight' is ICON's bespoke reinvention of the legendary 1975 Jeep Cherokee
ICON 4x4 have expanded their Reformer series of one-off custom cars with this reinvigorated classic Jeep, finally bearing authentic Native American imagery for the first time
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division pushes paint technology to the limits in the Spectre Lunaflair
This one-off commission transforms Rolls-Royce’s all-electric Spectre into a shimmering spectacle inspired by atmospherical effects
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
London’s Covent Garden makes the perfect cosmopolitan backdrop for new British-French bistro, Henri
British chef Jackson Boxer and French designer Dorothée Meilichzon reunite for Henri, a restaurant located inside darling hotel, Henrietta
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Step inside Cowley Manor, a refreshed 300-plus-year-old spa hotel in the Cotswolds
Experience bucolic bliss at Cowley Manor, recently renovated by architects De Matos Ryan and interior designer Dorothée Meilichzon
By Daven Wu Published
-
Seven London late-night restaurants worth staying up for
Our food critic picks the best late-night restaurants London has to offer, dishing up excellent food in stylish surroundings after midnight
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Café Petiole is a pastel-hued, plant-based haven within Somerset House
Designed by female-led studio Duelle, Café Petiole’s romantic interiors complement a vibrant vegetarian menu by chef Rishim Sachdeva, at Somerset House in London
By Billie Brand Published
-
Cabaret, martinis and Yorkshire puddings: The Cockatoo by Bistrotheque has it all
The Cockatoo, a bar, restaurant and performance space designed by Nice Projects, adds spice and rhythm to storied east London venue Bistrotheque
By Daven Wu Published
-
Recharge at Praktyka, the glamping spot all creatives should know
Architectural cabins and art workshops await at Praktyka, a creative retreat on the wild North Devon coast
By Tom Howells Published
-
Tollington’s is the new Spanish-inspired fish bar making a splash in north London
Tollington’s in Finsbury Park is a new opening from the team behind The Plimpsoll, championing Spanish-style dining and interiors
By Billie Brand Published
-
The Orangery at Kensington Palace offers high tea and verdant vistas in a royal London setting
The Orangery at Kensington Palace Gardens is the perfect green setting for a sunny day treat of afternoon tea and more
By Ellie Stathaki Published