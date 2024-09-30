Where to drink sake in London

Sake, often likened to rice wine, is a perfect culmination of the environment in which it is created, with techniques dating back over 2,500 years. The landscape, the water, the people and the unique fermentation process all help to give it a remarkable flavour profile – ranging from fresh and floral, with orchard fruits, all the way to quite earthy and dry notes, making it a great pairing with grilled meats and bolder, spice-led cuisine.

With a London palate now more attuned to the precision and delicacy behind Japanese food culture there’s no better time to start exploring saké with confidence and, hopefully, you’ll find inspiration in these five brilliant bars, which represent just how far – and with such passion – the drink has truly flourished.

Explore London's best saké bars

Iné by Taku

(Image credit: Courtesy of Iné by Taku)

The name Takuya Watanabe is already well known in Japanese culinary circles, and the Mayfair Michelin-starred Taku Omakase dining room offers an experience like no other. However, now you can head up to Hampstead to find its sibling, Iné by Taku, which, under the supervision of chef Law Kwok Meng, has a small, not-so-well-hidden sake experience upstairs. In a wonderfully light and traditionally styled environment, which also doubles as a contemporary art gallery lounge, you can try a well-curated list of saké, as well as special masterclass evenings dedicated to specific brewers.

Iné by Taku is located at 16 Hampstead High Street, NW3 1PX, inebytaku.com

Kanpai London Sake Brewery & Taproom

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kanpai London Sake Brewery & Taproom)

Kanpai was founded in 2016 by husband and wife team Tom and Lucy Wilson and can rightfully brag about being the very first British saké brewer ever since it opened up in its former Peckham home. Now relocated to Bermondsey, you’ll find a wealth of knowledge, precision, tradition and passion behind the drink, with a fine taproom and bottle shop laden with great expressions and a behind-the-scenes tour. Kanpai also offers an opportunity to brew your very own saké during a day-long course, which teaches attendees the ancient secrets of koji and provides a DIY home-brew kit.

Kanpai London Sake Brewery & Taproom is located at 48 Druid St, SE1 2EZ, kanpai.london

Kioku by Endo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kioku by Endo)

Kioku by Endo, a cosy bar in the Raffles London at The OWO, is a treasure trove of incredible expressions. The list, or bible, as the bar calls it, curated by ‘Sake Samurai’ Natsuki Kikuya, sees over 100 types to choose from, including classic brands, more modern, craft expressions (including four created in the UK,) aged sake and a distinct focus on rice varietals, including unpolished, brown rice for a more rustic experience. There’s also a fine menu of Japanese-inspired cocktails too. The environment is distinctly relaxed and has been designed to mimic the almost living room feel of the famous Japanese ‘listening bars’, where a turntable takes centre stage, and the soothing sounds of modern jazz or gentle breakbeats fill the gaps in conversation.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kioku by Endo Bar is located at 2 Whitehall Pl, SW1A 2BD, kiokubyendo.com

Moto

(Image credit: Courtesy of Moto)

Moto’s speciality is all about championing smaller, independent brands, which are virtually unobtainable outside of their native Japan, and its ethos is to bring undiscovered gems to the table – including a perfectly formed menu of different saké. Neatly arranged into flavour groups (including aromatic, rich ‘kan-zake’, hot saké and sparkling styles), Moto has really managed to get under the skin of the culture behind the drink and its well-curated bottle shop gives you the chance to build up your own home collection too.

Moto is located at 7 Maiden Ln, WC2E 7NA, motoldn.com

Sake Collective

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sake Collective)

Yuya Yamamoto, CEO of Spitalfield’s Sake Collective – part bottle shop and bar – has meticulously collated a list of over 100 different sakés, with 30 of these available on a highly engaging bar menu, which helps to demystify the drinking rituals behind it. The saké is cleverly grouped by flavour and arranged on a neat sliding scale between Sweet and Dry, with the suggested serving temperature: chilled, room temperature or warmed. It’s the small details like this that make all the difference, elevating your saké knowledge and experience to another level.

Sake Collective is located at 144 Commercial St, E1 6NU, shop.sakecollective.uk