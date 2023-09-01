New book ‘Artifacts’ charts the history of Porsche through its archives
Unwrap this beautifully designed book and dive into Porsche’s extensive historic archives, courtesy of Type 7 and ERG Media
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Porsche continues to ramp up its credibility as a brand with impeccable connections to the worlds of art and design, inviting collaborations and partnerships as well as stewarding its own rich past. Artifacts is part of that process, a new book created from the company’s Historic Archive in Zuffenhausen.
The Porsche archive is unsurprisingly comprehensive and includes plenty of things you would expect – styling models, sketches, engineering drawings – as well as great swathes of more esoteric ephemera from across the company’s 75-year history of producing cars.
Delve into Porsche history
Some of this is on display in the Porsche Museum – much more is squirrelled away and ripe for discovery. Overseen by ERG Media, which is also responsible for Porsche’s Type 7 Instagram page, Artifacts is presented as if it were an archaeological dig into industrial history.
With a nod to Porsche’s very first model, the book is 356 pages long, with photography throughout by Thomas Walk of ERG Media. Rather than simply scan or catalogue the collection, Walk and his team have opted for a moodier, more atmospheric approach, using strong lighting and fetishistic close-ups of items, whether they’re parts, prototypes or even tools used to shape the early cars.
The photography is accompanied by a separate pull-out index that gives detail and context about each object, written by Type 7 editor Nat Twiss. The whole monograph is also lavishly presented in a package designed in collaboration with Andy Cruz of House Industries. The hardback book itself is sealed into a reproduction ‘archive box’, which is in turn wrapped in a faux design blueprint.
Patina and heritage are an integral component of a car-maker’s story, and in this age of new brands and new names, the experienced players are making the most of their past riches. Artifacts is a fitting historic chronicle of a company that has always kept a weather eye on the past.
Artifacts, available from ERG.media Porsche.com and select Porsche global centres
Type 7 Magazine, House Industries
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon’s latest collaboration melds performance-wear and fashion
Built on ‘mutual appreciation’, MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon’s latest collection is an amalgam of each brand’s distinct approach to design
By Jack Moss Published
-
This holiday retreat in Lebanon celebrates exposed concrete while embracing its natural setting
East Architecture Studio, with a base in Lebanon and the UAE, joins the ranks of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Christopher John Rogers collaborates with Farrow & Ball on a colour palette inspired by his Louisiana roots
The Christopher John Rogers collection for Farrow & Ball includes four neutral tones, eight vibrant shades and three wallpaper prints
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Singer Vehicle Design unveils newly reimagined Porsche 911, the DLS Turbo
Inspired by the full-blooded endurance racers of the 1970s, this bold Dynamics & Lightweighting Study is the ultimate in bespoke, retromodded supercars
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Porsche Mission X concept sees the marque set its sights high
This all-electric hypercar has lofty performance goals and a new look for Porsche sports cars. Will it reach production?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Porsche crest hones the lines and forms of the famous German automotive brandmark
The updated Porsche badge, part of the brand’s 75th anniversary year, subtly reshapes every element to keep the logo current in the age of electrification
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Porsche 911 Turbo S still defines the spiritual heart of the company
Few sports cars have the record and results of Porsche's 911, a sports car for all seasons. The eighth generation machine stays true to the original blueprint
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Porsche’s brilliant Boxster continues to shine as it enters its twilight years
Four generations of Porsche Boxster have redefined the open-topped sports car. As electrification looms, we check out what could be the last – and best – of the current line
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Porsche 911 Dakar is rugged, rally-inspired and raring to go off-road
The limited-edition Porsche 911 Dakar was inspired by some of the brand’s biggest sporting achievements and goes places no production 911 has ever been before
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
928 by Nardone Automotive: a restomod Porsche with Gallic verve and Italian style
928 by Nardone Automotive is a gracefully modernised version of Porsche’s endearingly different 928
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Porsche Taycan Turbo shows the seductive side of EVs
Despite its size and weight, the car rides and turns like a true sports car, a faintly magical achievement
By Jonathan Bell Last updated