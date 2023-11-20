HiPhi A is the newest and fastest model from the quirky Chinese EV maker

Chinese manufacturer HiPhi is heading into hypercar territory. The newly announced HiPhi A is set to join a portfolio of three other EVs, the X, Y and Z, when it is launched as a limited-edition model in early 2025.

HiPhi stands slightly apart from the current wave of Chinese EV brands in that is has the premium market well and truly in its sights. The HiPhi X is a low-ish luxury MPV with distinctive two-part rear doors, while the imminent HiPhi Y is a slightly less outré but higher riding SUV, based on the same platform. The trio is completed by the HiPhi Z, an extremely distinctive saloon car that wants to be a gadget-laden alternative to the Porsche Taycan – the info screen is mounted on a robotic arm, for example.

The A is designed to trump all three in terms of performance, without compromising too much in the way of practicality. The company has thrown everything at this cyberpunk-styled four door, which has a post-DeLorean angularity spliced with an Extreme E-style bodykit. Forged carbon fibre is combined with titanium alloy, wing mirror are replaced by cameras and screens and the performance is suitably outlandish.

HiPhi expects a zero to 100km/h time of around two seconds, with three motors pushing a maximum power out of 1305 PS. It’s worked alongside WESAIL New Energy Automotive to translate the powertrain and learnings from its Apollo supercar to make the A, ensuring that the packaging is up to four full-size seats and plenty of refinement to tame the power.

There’s no word on price, range or even weight, but should the HiPhi stay unchanged from these images and be a sales success, it’s yet another indication that not having a high-flying legacy brand is no barrier to the electrified sport and luxury market.

HiPhi A, price and details tbc. For more information, visit HiPhi.com