Year in review: top 10 gadgets of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell

One person’s gadget is another’s essential work tool, so perhaps we shouldn’t be too quick to dismiss the genre as an irredeemable source of excess consumption. The ten products selected below should all serve you well, even if they’ve been acquired for all the wrong reasons.

Top 10 gadgets of 2023

01. reMarkable 2 e-ink tablet

reMarkable 2 and Type Folio (Image credit: reMarkable)

Expect this genre to expand even more in 2024; for now, reMarkable’s second gen e-ink tablet is our firm favourite, buoyed by excellent hardware design and software that keeps getting better.

02. Are flip phones actually back?

OPPO Find N2 Flip (Image credit: OPPO)

Despite our enthusiasm for their ability to deter you from constant phone fiddling, flip phones haven’t taken the market by storm. That hasn’t stopped manufacturers from pushing the form factor in increasingly sophisticated ways.

03. Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet (Image credit: Google)

Google’s first ever Pixel Tablet was a winner straight out of the gate. Used as a portable media centre, the hub of your smart home, or just as secondary laptop, the Pixel Tablet offers power and flexibility.

04. Meticulous Espresso machine

Meticulous Espresso machine (Image credit: Meticulous Espresso)

The most intriguing and elegant device from our round-up of home working tech, Meticulous’ Espresso machine promises to keep perfect cups of coffee flowing all day.

05. Polyend Tracker Mini

Polyend Tracker Mini (Image credit: Polyend)

One for the incorrigible gear collector, Polyend’s Tracker Mini is a hardware iteration of very old school audio software. Patience and practice are required to get results.

06. Sky Live

Sky Glass and Sky Live (Image credit: Sky)

Sky’s Live service captured our attention. An add-on to the broadcaster’s Glass TV set, the onboard camera offers communications, sharing, games and even fitness.

07. Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro (Image credit: Google)

Although its baked-in AI might make many baulk, Google’s newest Pixel stays at the top of its sector with smart synergy between hardware and software.

08. Zoom R4 MultiTrack

Zoom R4 MultiTrack (Image credit: Zoom)

The latest digital recorder from Zoom serves as everything from a dictaphone to a pocket recording studio.

09. Fender Tone Master Pro

Fender Tone Master Pro (Image credit: Fender)

Fender’s first foray into the all-in-one guitarist’s pedalboard might upset the purists, but it’s been taken to heart by pros the world over. Excellent sounds and solid hardware design make this a sound choice.

10. The Computer, Taschen

The Computer: A history from the 17th Century to Today, Taschen (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple)

Finally, a traditional book that represents a fine example of how to archive such fast-moving history. Depending on your age, it’s a rich source of nostalgia or wonder.

