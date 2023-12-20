Why the men’s tie is no longer a relic of the past
In the hands of these designers, the men’s tie is being reinvented in colourful, imaginative new fabrications – making it 2024’s most desirable accessory
For quite some time, the necktie has been relegated to an artefact of a bygone era, one of stuffy corporate wear and forced formality that in a post-pandemic world looked largely left behind.
It is with some surprise, then, that the tie has had something of a comeback in recent seasons, its death knell stilled by a new generation of designers who are using the classic accessory to represent something altogether more irreverent – a symbol of the past which in their hands is ripe for reinvention.
The return of the shirt and tie
It might be in part down to the influence of Matthieu Blazy at Bottega Veneta, who featured a series of nappa-leather ties as part of a playful riff on corporate wear in his A/W 2023 collection. In its unexpected fabrication – which conjured a satisfying frisson of kink – it continued his desire to elevate the quotidian into extraordinary and seductive expressions of design.
Much of the tie’s appeal lies in its shape-shifting ability and multitude of iterations – whether the playful polka dots of Paul Smith (clashed here with a striped shirt and 1970s-tinged tailoring) or the heritage-inspired checks of Margaret Howell (team with a V-neck sweater for a contemporary exercise in layering).
At contemporary British tiemaker Marwood, meanwhile, the 2010-founded brand continues its desire to reinvent the accessory with distinctly modern designs in woven silk and British lace, each made in England. Here, their flecked tie in silk slub is combined with a vivid blue zip-up sweater by Jil Sander to striking graphic effect
A version of this story appears in the January 2024 Next Generation Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Snap shot: a London show offers a glimpse of tomorrow’s art sensations
The New Contemporaries exhibition, at London’s Camden Art Centre, highlights the artists to watch
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Lily Clark channels the sublime beauty of water in sculptural fountains
Wallpaper* Future Icons: LA-based Lily Clark is influenced by physics, Light & Space artists, and the California landscape
By Diana Budds Published
-
The Open Workshop explores the radical in architecture
The Open Workshop is an emerging Californian studio from San Francisco making waves with its ideas around what's 'radical' in architecture
By Mimi Zeiger Published
-
Luxurious board games from fashion’s finest, made to gift or treasure
From a sleek Prada backgammon set to a handcrafted wooden chess board by Hermès, luxurious board games made to amuse even the most fastidious of style aficionados
By Jack Moss Published
-
Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with beauty & grooming editor Hannah Tindle
From a denim-toned eyeshadow palette to the perfect pair of jeans, and a heavenly blue bathrobe, these cool tones and stylish finds make for a super-luxe gift guide
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Unconventional men’s tailoring to make an impression this winter
This winter’s men’s tailoring is defined by razor-sharp reinterpretations of classic silhouettes, designed to make you stand out over a celebratory season ahead
By Jack Moss Published
-
Bottega Veneta opens a school for artisanal craft
Bottega Veneta’s Accademia Labor et Ingenium – the Academy of Craft and Creativity – has been founded to continue the house’s commitment to preserving traditional technique
By Jack Moss Published
-
This season’s most dramatic runway sets, from curtains of slime to disco balls
Revisit the transporting runway sets of S/S 2024 fashion month, which spanned dystopian herbariums, destroyed disco balls and artwork-adorned catwalks
By Jack Moss Published
-
Private view: autumn fashion on display at David Zwirner gallery
Photographer Dham Srifuengfung captures the best autumn fashion on a cast of cultural characters in a London art gallery, as seen in the November Art Issue of Wallpaper*
By Jack Moss Published
-
Finest fashion moments of London Frieze Week 2023
The best fashion moments of London Frieze Week 2023, from stylish new sponsors to happenings from Gucci, Thom Browne, Burberry and more
By Jack Moss Published
-
First look at Paul Smith and Mulberry’s colour-soaked bag collaboration
British stalwarts Paul Smith and Mulberry have united on colourful new bags that riff on the latter’s classic ’Antony‘ messenger style
By Jack Moss Published