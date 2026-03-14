A ‘Beauty Sandwich’ doesn't sound like it would be the secret to the perfect skin of the world’s most famous faces but names can be deceiving. Developed by Hollywood facialist Iván Pol, the treatment ‘that sculpts the most beautiful faces in the world,’ has become an indispensable red carpet routine for celebrities like Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, Zoe Kravitz and Ana de Armas.

The ‘Sandwich’ is designed to be a natural alternative to Botox and fillers with results that approximate those needle-based treatments and last longer than a typical facial. The key to its success is a combination of radio frequency devices with massage techniques, red lights and vacuum suction guns, which address volume loss, reduce wrinkles and lift the skin for a naturally lifted look.

(Image credit: Iván Pol)

‘I consider myself a face architect, it’s all about face design,’ says Pol about the treatment it took him eight years to develop. ‘I make sure clients look perfect from every angle by defining the jawline, sculpting the cheekbones, and positioning shadows to enhance natural features. The lights highlight the cheekbones and temples, creating a naturally filtered effect. Make-up melts onto the skin seamlessly. My trademarked Snatching technology lifts, highlights, and contours based on the client’s glam, wardrobe, and desired ‘snatching’ level – whether the client wants to go for a more bold or ethereal look.’

The treatment is ideal for awards season because it instantly makes the face camera-ready with minimal downtime. Still, Pol says, the entire red carpet prep starts a month in advance. ‘We begin with clinical treatments and then do the red-carpet treatment closer to the event. Stacking treatments maximise lift, sculpting, and definition.’ When they're not in the clinic. Pol’s clients are on a hydration-heavy regimen, with Pol recommending at least two to four litres of water daily with electrolytes, as well as an alkaline diet, and avoiding alcohol.

This time of year, Pol averages about three clients a day, totalling around 10 clients over a red carpet week. One year at the Met Gala, he went so far as to do thirty facials ahead of the event, and this year he is gearing up for the busiest red carpet season yet. Part of the demand is, as Pol points out, a changing attitude towards skincare in general with glowing skin, rather than make-up and hair, becoming the most important aspects of a celebrity’s red-carpet beauty. ‘Previously, people noticed the glam first; now, the face leads,’ he says.’ I helped pioneer this trend with the Beauty Sandwich ethos – natural beauty and features should enter the room first.’

Actress Ana de Armas after a Beauty Sandwich facial (Image credit: Iván Pol)

For those who want similar results without joining the waitlist (or shelling out for the $1,400 per treatment), Pol recommends using his Beauty Sandwich products, especially the SS01 probiotic-rich serum for radiant skin, and maintaining a regular routine of the basics: drink plenty of water, exercise, and do facial massages or gua sha to stimulate circulation. ‘Five minutes of at-home lymphatic drainage can make a difference,’ Pol says. ‘And most importantly, remind yourself every day that you are beautiful.’