Down a quiet side street in London’s South Kensington neighbourhood, Shane Cooper is transforming some of the most recognisable faces of our era, including (to name just a few): Sienna Miller, Sabrina Carpenter, Suki Waterhouse, Lily Allen and Josh O'Connor. Essentially, if there is a famous person whose preternaturally youthful face has left you wondering, ‘How is that possible?’ then the answer is probably, at least in part, Shane Cooper.

The key to Cooper’s success is his unique method: he uses no injectables or surgical interventions, rather ‘layering’, a variation of more than 15 medical medicines he’s travelled the world to find and rigorously tested. Every treatment is tailored to the specific needs of the client, which Cooper intuits in real time, seeing how the skin responds to one machine and interpreting what it needs from there, like the skincare equivalent of a jazz musician.

For those who can’t visit Cooper in person, here he shares some insight on why his approach is so successful, and how to achieve similar results from home.

In conversation with facialist Shane Cooper

(Image credit: Shane Cooper)

Wallpaper*: Your bespoke approach sets you apart from most other practitioners on the market. Can you share more about how you create treatments that directly respond to a patient's needs?

Shane Cooper: My approach is rooted in both science and instinct. When I first started in the industry, there were very few places working with advanced machines or multi-technology treatments. I used to drive around London with devices in the back of my car, visiting clients in their homes and hotels, creating everything in real time based on what their skin needed at that exact moment.

That way of working has never changed. Every treatment is performed by me and created in the moment, and everything I use is something I genuinely believe in, and my entire business has been fully self-funded with no outside investment, which means we are often the first to see new technology before it reaches the wider market.

W*: What is your signature treatment?

SC: The Exclusive Face Treatment by Shane is a treatment that clients from all over the world travel to us for. There is no set routine: I work intuitively using technologies such as radio frequency, ultrasound infusion, microcurrent, oxygenation exfoliation, muscle activation and medical-grade LED. If the skin requires deeper rejuvenation, I may integrate micro-needling or radio-frequency needling. Everything is chosen in the moment based on what the skin needs that day.

Many clients choose to combine this treatment with high-intensity focused ultrasound for the neck and jawline, or with exosomes for enhanced regeneration, which creates an even more sculpted and lifted result.

(Image credit: Shane Cooper)

W*: What makes your skincare line stand apart from anything else on the market?

SC: What makes my skincare line different is that it is very small, very considered and created with a great deal of care. I work with a professor in Italy who develops our formulas slowly and thoughtfully. I never want to rush a formula or release something that does not genuinely add value.

Our Oxygenation Mask and Hyaluronic Mist have naturally become the favourites because they are easy to integrate into any existing routine. The mask almost behaves like a facial in a bottle and gives an instant lift and radiance, which so many of our clients love. The mist is equally simple and effective and works well alongside many other brands. I do not believe one line should replace everything. There are many exceptional skincare brands on the market and I often recommend a combination based on what each client needs.

W*: Are there any questions your patients frequently come to you with that you wish everyone knew the answer to?

SC: I always explain that great skin is a full 360-degree approach. Treatments play a huge role, but so do sleep, diet, stress levels, gut health and general wellbeing. Every part supports healthy, long-term skin function.

If everyone understood that skin health is both scientific and emotional, both internal and external, they would feel far more empowered and far less overwhelmed. Great skin is a journey, not a quick fix, and every part of your life contributes to it.

(Image credit: Shane Cooper)

W*: Are there any skincare fads you want to warn people against trying? Any that you think are positive?

SC: Over the last few years, I have seen more people arrive with slightly compromised skin barriers because there are so many active ingredients now available over the counter and social media can make it seem as though everyone should be using everything at once. There is a very fine line between supporting healthy cell turnover and pushing the skin too far. When the barrier becomes stressed, inflamed or stripped, even the best treatments take time to rebuild that foundation.

I am not against trends at all; there are definitely some positive ones. The increased interest in skin health, consistency and longevity, for instance, is wonderful, but I always encourage people to seek proper guidance. What works for one person may not be right for another, and mixing too many actives without understanding the skin can lead to irritation rather than improvement.

W*: You had a background in mental health before entering the world of skincare. How does this inform your practice?

SC: My background in mental health shapes everything I do. Before skincare, I worked for years with people facing substance misuse and mental health challenges, which taught me how to truly listen, hold space and create an environment where people feel safe, respected and never judged. Those skills remain central to my practice.

Many clients describe their time with me as ‘skin therapy’ because they feel comfortable enough to open up. Trust and confidentiality are taken extremely seriously, particularly as we work with people from all backgrounds, including high-profile individuals. When someone feels safe, their nervous system settles, stress levels drop, and treatments become more effective.

I see wellbeing and skin health as inseparable. Sleep, stress, lifestyle, emotional health and skin function are deeply connected. My mental health background allows me to see the person first and the skin second, helping me understand what they truly need in that moment.

(Image credit: Shane Cooper)

W*: What’s your best advice for achieving high-impact results without injectables or surgery?

SC: Focus on advanced technology paired with a well-structured skincare plan. High-impact, natural results are absolutely possible when the right machines, techniques and home routine are combined.

Energy-based treatments such as radio frequency, ultrasound, microcurrent, medical-grade LED and HIFU can lift, firm and regenerate the skin when used with precision. I also encourage people to do their research. Practitioners who work with multiple advanced technologies can tailor treatments to your skin, rather than forcing it into a single approach.

Finally, consistency matters. A simple but effective home routine supports in-clinic results and maintains progress over time. When advanced technology, personalised care and the right skincare plan come together, refined and effective results are achievable without injectables or surgery.

