A former Apple designer has created Humanrace’s new skincare travel kit

Industrial Designer Eugene Whang spent years at Apple working closely with Chief Design Officer Jony Ive, in addition to running his own record label and designing interior objects like the vase he created with Bunny, but the travel kit he designed for Pharrell’s skincare brand Humanrace is his first foray into beauty.

Some of the sketches Whang made during the design process of the travel kit (Image credit: Humanrace)

You wouldn’t know it by looking at the sleek, petite design which folds up to a negligible size when placed in a suitcase or bag. That might be because the pouch, or ‘roll’ as Whang calls it, is a continuation of the mission he strives towards with every project: as he says over a call from his home in San Francisco, ‘learning how to reduce and remove the unnecessary to arrive at something that feels natural and logical, while still feeling human and having some unique character.’

The roll is made from a single sheet of ‘Ultrasuede,’ a partially plant-based material developed in Japan by pioneers of advanced industrial materials, Toray Industries. The lightweight, slightly textured material has been left undyed to keep its environmental impact to a minimum and contains four Humanrace products inside: the 7D Retrograde Gel Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, Humidifying Face Cream, and Humidifying Body Cream.

The travel kit in production (Image credit: Humanrace)

If anything, being from outside the industry helped give Whang a fresh perspective on what the commonplace travel case could be. ‘I think coming from outside of the beauty and skincare world probably gave me a bit of a different insight on how to approach the problem,’ says Whang. ‘I think people that are designing within this industry often default to particular standard solutions that we wanted to avoid.’

Those standards were avoided by creating an item that uses as little material as possible, contains the exact amount of what you need for a week-long journey, and that, once finished, takes up no extra space in your bag. As Whang says, ’my goal was that at the end of that trip this holder would essentially take up zero space. It felt silly that a lot of these pouches, no matter how much of the product you’ve used, leave you with this large volume taking up space in your bag.’

A close-up of the travel kit ties (Image credit: Humanrace)

It’s a design that is in keeping with Humanrace’s own mission, namely keeping skincare simple and accessible by eliminating any unnecessary steps or products. As Pharrell said when the brand launched in 2020, ‘there is nothing more important, now more than ever, than our wellbeing , it’s our greatest resource.’

‘It was really important for me to create something that reflected that ethos and create something that was accessible and inclusive. This year was the right year to create a platform for that. Our first product was Humanrace skincare because over the years, I’ve really learnt how to take care of my skin, and subsequently, discovered the positive impact it taught me on how to take care of myself and others.’

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