This Rabanne handbag comes with its own rain jacket
The novel handbag arrives as part of Julien Dossena’s S/S 2025 collection for Rabanne, which featured the house’s chainmail handbags in opulent new materials
When the rain hits Paris’ Avenue Montaigne, shoppers are given a clear plastic overlay to protect their purchases from being dampened by the weather.
At Rabanne, which has an outpost on the rarefied shopping street, a new handbag comes with such functionality built-in, seeing a version of the French house’s seminal ‘1969’ chainmail bag sheathed in a futuristic transparent plastic case which can be popped on or off depending on the day’s forecast (this new iteration, in disks of leather, is called the ‘Paco’ bag).
Rain or shin: Rabanne’s weatherproof handbag
It arrives as part of a S/S 2025 collection in which creative director Julian Dossena reimagines the ‘1969’ bag – originally inspired by the humble chainmail apron worn by butchers in France – in a multitude of precious new materials, from disks of hand-blown Murano glass by Venice-based artisans Venini to gleaming gold coins by French medal-makers Maison Arthus Bertrand (the latter in a process which takestook over 300 hours of handcraft).
Dubbed by the designer as the ‘world’s most expensive bag’, the gilded accessory is an ode to Paco Rabanne’s gold-and-diamond-adorned ‘world’s most expensive dress’, created for house muse Françoise Hardy in 1968.
A version of this article appears in the April 2025 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on newsstands from 6 March 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Rabanne
Rabanne
Rabanne
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
