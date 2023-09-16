London Fashion Week S/S 2024: Stefan Cooke to Chopova Lowena
London Fashion Week S/S 2024 promises a showcase of the city’s eclectic, creative spirit – from a celebration of Newgen to anticipated shows from Burberry and JW Anderson
London Fashion Week S/S 2024 began with a celebration of 30 years of Newgen – the British Fashion Council’s incubator scheme which supported the careers of many of the designers who now show on the week’s schedule – at the Design Museum. Titled ‘Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion’ (16 September – 11 February 2024), it captures the rebellious design codes that have defined British fashion for the past three decades.
The eclectic, creative spirit of London’s young designers continues to define the week – among them this season are Aaron Esh (who will make his debut), Chopova Lowena (which will present its sophomore runway show) and this year’s Fashion East line-up, which includes Olly Shinder, Johanna Parv and Standing Ground. Elsewhere, Stefan Cooke, KNWLS, Ahluwalia and Supriya Lele will continue the city’s energetic mood, while stalwarts Simone Rocha, Molly Goddard, Roksanda and Erdem will continue to evolve their distinct offerings.
Perhaps the two most-anticipated shows of the week are JW Anderson – which takes place at the Roundhouse – and Burberry, whereby Daniel Lee will present his sophomore collection in a no-doubt blockbuster show. Jonathan Anderson, meanwhile, will complement his S/S 2024 womenswear outing with the opening of an exhibition at Offer Waterman gallery; titled ‘On Foot’, it will combine both art and fashion for an imagined wander through London.
Here, in our ongoing round-up, is the best of London Fashion Week S/S 2024, as it happens.
The best of London Fashion Week S/S 2024
Chopova Lowena
Staged in a skatepark under the vast Westway dual carriageway, Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons returned to a perennial fascination – folklore and traditional ceremonies, and the dress codes which define them. Often, this is derived from Chopova’s Bulgarian heritage – she was born in the United States to Bulgarian parents, and previous seasons have referenced various festivals in the country – though this season, the pair drew inspiration from the British coastal county of Cornwall. Specifically, Helston’s Flora Day festival, which heralds the arrival of summer and sees locals don colourful dress to tell ancient tales of war ‘angels and devils, peace and war, sea and shore, and mermaids and maidens’, as the pair described. As ever, this meant an eclectic amalgam of elements – delicate lily of the valley motifs, clattering hanging charms, naive prints of dragons, demons and angels – brought together across versions of their signature garments (in particular, the pleated kilt and expansive bell-sleeved dresses and shirts). The pair also noted a reference to an altogether more modern myth: ‘falling for a skater boy’ and the dizzy memories of teenage love. As such, nostalgic elements reminiscent of a noughties youth – baggy plaid and cargo pants, graphic tees, bermuda shorts – clashed playfully with the collection’s ancient inspirations. The result? ‘A lovely mess,’ the designers concluded.
Ahluwalia
Priya Ahluwalia chose the atrium of The British Library to present her latest collection, which the designer titled ‘Acknowledgements’ – a journey, she said, of ‘creative rediscovery’, which drew her to lesser-known ’makers, doers and thinkers’ from history whose work might not have yet been widely acknowledged by the Western establishment. Among them, Algerian artist Baya Mahieddine who rose to prominence in the 1940s art scene in Paris – her first exhibition was at age 17 in 1947 – and drew the attention of André Breton and Pablo Picasso, both said to have been influenced by her work (others noted in the collection notes included Bollywood actress Madhubala and the American activist Marsha P Johnson). As such, floral motifs featured throughout the collection, in intarsia knits or as a motif across sustainable ISKO-developed denim – a nod, Ahluwalia said, to the expression of ‘giving someone their flowers’ – while other prints and swirling jacquards had a surreal, illusory air ‘challenging the observer to look closer’. Elsewhere, Ahluwalia struck a balance between vintage sportswear – colourful 1970s-style track pants and jackets, patterned sweater vests, football shirts with vivid patchwork patterns – and languid glamour, like a series of fluid cowl-neck dresses in silk viscose, dotted with embellishment and in tones of orange and red which suggested celebration.
Stefan Cooke
Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt used their S/S 2024 show to debut a menswear collection with British leather goods brand Mulberry, seeing the pair transform 27 vintage styles with their distinctive motifs – including the slashed-diamond pattern which is their contemporary take on argyle. The multiplicity of bags – each one entirely unique, some complete with playful adornments like jumbo tassels crafted from upcycled rugby shirts – captured the joyful abandon of the collection, which the designers said was about ‘high-fashion confidence and hardcore craft’. Cue long chequered skirts covered in hundreds of studs, star-adorned knitwear with elongated in-built sashes, or a series of extraordinary sculpted tops crafted from spongy foam (other models carried colourful foam fingers like those brandished at sporting events, the pieces’ inspiration point). Indeed, athletic influences ran throughout the energetic collection: intricately draped tops were cut with wide shoulders for what the designers called ‘a quarterback impact’ and made from a melange of lycra and vintage rugby jerseys. A series of elongated Harrington jackets, looped around the hem with an in-built belt, added a more down-to-earth counterpoint, while brilliant studded or star-covered footwear further demonstrated their ever-growing accessories prowess.
Stay tuned for more from London Fashion Week S/S 2024.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
