JW Anderson and Pleasing design a balloon-inspired collection of nail polishes and more

Today (4 December 2024) JW Anderson launches an uplifting, balloon-inspired capsule collection with beauty and lifestyle brand Pleasing. The collaboration includes a special edition run of metallic nail polishes in five different shades – plus nail stickers and nail decals – marking the first time that JW Anderson has explored the beauty arena.

Jonathan Anderson and Harry Styles have been in creative conversation for the past decade, becoming friends in the process. (The latter founded Pleasing in 2021 with a range of sustainably-made products such as the ‘Pearlescent Illuminating serum’, ‘Pleasing Pen’ eye and lip oil and ‘Perfect Pearl’ nail polish). The musician and actor’s post-boy band image, which has playfully explored gender norms through clothing and make-up, has been shaped by many of Anderson’s whimsical designs.

The JW Anderson and Pleasing capsule collection is here

Pleasing x JW Anderson nail polish in the shade ‘Feel Free to Say Hi’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Pleasing and JW Anderson)

The Pleasing x JW Anderson set of limited edition nail polishes includes four metallic shades: ‘Stomping-On-Sunshine’, ‘Feel Free to Say Hi’, ‘Best in Show’ and ‘How Does Your Garden Grow’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Pleasing and JW Anderson)

Such pieces include a custom jumpsuit (nodding to the diagonally-striped, one-shoulder dresses from JW Anderson Resort 2022) worn by Styles in album artwork for Harry’s House shot by photographer Hanna Moon .

And, of course, the viral rainbow cardigan from the JW Anderson S/S 2020 menswear collection, which caused a #HarryStylesCardigan knitting trend to explode on TikTok. The crocheted patchwork garment is now part of the V&A Museum’s permanent collection and is referenced in the Pleasing x JW Anderson collaboration with the ‘Bunch of Balloons Knit Cardigan’.

Pleasing x JW Anderson nail polish in the shade ‘Chirp Loud, Live Proud’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Pleasing and JW Anderson)

The Pleasing x JW Anderson ‘Bunch of Balloons Knit Cardigan’ nods to the viral rainbow cardigan worn by Harry Styles in 2020 (Image credit: Courtesy of Pleasing and JW Anderson)

‘Founded on the back of friendship and mutual respect, this is one of our most special collaborations to date. JW Anderson is a brand we feel so aligned with in terms of point of view, creativity and energy – and has been a brand we’ve wanted to collaborate with for some time,’ notes Harry Lambert, Styles’ long-time stylist and the creative director of Pleasing.

As Pleasing CEO Shaun Kearney reiterates in a statement: ‘What makes [the collaboration] even more meaningful is the personal connection between Harry and Jonathan – a friendship and creative synergy that have inspired the pieces in this collection. Together, we’ve reimagined iconic designs through the lens of both brands, crafting a capsule that celebrates individuality, playfulness, and the vibrant communities that support us.’

Pleasing x JW Anderson nail polish in the shade ‘Stomping-On-Sunshine’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Pleasing and JW Anderson)

Pleasing x JW Anderson nail polish in the shade ‘Chirp Loud, Live Proud’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Pleasing and JW Anderson)

The Pleasing x JW Anderson collection is already available to shop online. But, it will also appear in select brick-and-mortar JW Anderson stores and two Pleasing holiday pop-ups running in New York and Los Angeles from now until the end of February 2025. (The addresses for both locations are listed below).

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pleasing Pop-Up: New York City

140 Wooster Street, New York, NY, 10012

Pleasing Pop-Up: Los Angeles

1222 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA, 90291

Shop the full collection

Harry Styles and Jonathan Anderson in the process of designing the new Pleasing x JW Anderson capsule collection (Image credit: Courtesy of Pleasing and JW Anderson)