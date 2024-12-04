JW Anderson and Pleasing design a balloon-inspired collection of nail polishes and more
JW Anderson and Pleasing launch an uplifting new capsule collection featuring balloon-inspired metallic nail polishes and a take on the viral rainbow cardigan
Today (4 December 2024) JW Anderson launches an uplifting, balloon-inspired capsule collection with beauty and lifestyle brand Pleasing. The collaboration includes a special edition run of metallic nail polishes in five different shades – plus nail stickers and nail decals – marking the first time that JW Anderson has explored the beauty arena.
Jonathan Anderson and Harry Styles have been in creative conversation for the past decade, becoming friends in the process. (The latter founded Pleasing in 2021 with a range of sustainably-made products such as the ‘Pearlescent Illuminating serum’, ‘Pleasing Pen’ eye and lip oil and ‘Perfect Pearl’ nail polish). The musician and actor’s post-boy band image, which has playfully explored gender norms through clothing and make-up, has been shaped by many of Anderson’s whimsical designs.
The JW Anderson and Pleasing capsule collection is here
Such pieces include a custom jumpsuit (nodding to the diagonally-striped, one-shoulder dresses from JW Anderson Resort 2022) worn by Styles in album artwork for Harry’s House shot by photographer Hanna Moon.
And, of course, the viral rainbow cardigan from the JW Anderson S/S 2020 menswear collection, which caused a #HarryStylesCardigan knitting trend to explode on TikTok. The crocheted patchwork garment is now part of the V&A Museum’s permanent collection and is referenced in the Pleasing x JW Anderson collaboration with the ‘Bunch of Balloons Knit Cardigan’.
‘Founded on the back of friendship and mutual respect, this is one of our most special collaborations to date. JW Anderson is a brand we feel so aligned with in terms of point of view, creativity and energy – and has been a brand we’ve wanted to collaborate with for some time,’ notes Harry Lambert, Styles’ long-time stylist and the creative director of Pleasing.
As Pleasing CEO Shaun Kearney reiterates in a statement: ‘What makes [the collaboration] even more meaningful is the personal connection between Harry and Jonathan – a friendship and creative synergy that have inspired the pieces in this collection. Together, we’ve reimagined iconic designs through the lens of both brands, crafting a capsule that celebrates individuality, playfulness, and the vibrant communities that support us.’
The Pleasing x JW Anderson collection is already available to shop online. But, it will also appear in select brick-and-mortar JW Anderson stores and two Pleasing holiday pop-ups running in New York and Los Angeles from now until the end of February 2025. (The addresses for both locations are listed below).
Pleasing Pop-Up: New York City
140 Wooster Street, New York, NY, 10012
Pleasing Pop-Up: Los Angeles
1222 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA, 90291
