Loewe and On have created this autumn’s most stylish sneakers

Loewe continues its fruitful partnership with Swiss sportswear brand On – best-known for its unique honeycomb-soled footwear, which promises the feeling of ‘walking on clouds’ – with an all-new sneaker, the Cloudtilt, released this month (October 2023).

The third instalment of the partnership between the two brands, which has previously encompassed both clothing and footwear, the Cloudtilt is an all-new shape with a chunky coloured sole featuring On’s signature ‘Cloud’ technology. Part of On’s lifestyle offering – designed to move from ‘ gym floor to the dance floor,’ as the brand describes – the Cloudtilt arrives in a variety of hues, from vivid lime green, purple rose and ‘forever’ blue to khaki and black.

First look at the Loewe x On Cloudtilt sneaker

(Image credit: Photography by Thibaut Grevet, courtesy of Loewe)

Driven by what Loewe calls shared values of ‘craft and technology’, the Cloudtilt will mark the first lifestyle shoe from On to contain ‘CloudTec Phase’, a recently introduced computer-generated midsole which has previously only been used in the brand’s running sneakers. It promises better cushioning with fewer components, while ’finite element analysis’ – an On-developed software which simulates the stress placed on the legs and body while walking – ensures each pair is fine-tuned for long-lasting comfort.

Other innovations include speed laces (a stretchy design held in place by knots, meaning they can be slipped on without tying), soft EVA foam to minimise the use of rubber, and an upper created from 99 per cent recycled polyester. All packaging is also made from 100 per cent recycled materials.

(Image credit: Photography by Thibaut Grevet, courtesy of Loewe)

An accompanying campaign photographed by French image-maker Thibaut Grevet captures the Cloudtilt in movement, worn on the contorted bodies of an array of sportspeople and dancers. These include gymnast Yonghon Huh, BMX rider Cindy Dos Reis, dancers Roy Kaneza and Hortense de Gromard, animal flow instructor Stefan Crainic, Olympic gold medal race walker Liu Hong, and Amna Al Qubaisi, the first-ever female motor racing driver from the Emirates.

Available from October 12, the Cloudtilt will be arrive in two drops, each comprising its own colour palette. The first men’s drop will feature styles in white, black, lime green, khaki and blue, while for women the style will be available in white, black, lime green, purple and navy. Further colours will arrive in drop two, available from January 2024.

