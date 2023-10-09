Loewe and On have created this autumn’s most stylish sneakers
Loewe continues its collaboration with Swiss sportswear brand On, creating the Cloudtilt, a colourful new sneaker shape which combines their shared values of craft and technology
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Loewe continues its fruitful partnership with Swiss sportswear brand On – best-known for its unique honeycomb-soled footwear, which promises the feeling of ‘walking on clouds’ – with an all-new sneaker, the Cloudtilt, released this month (October 2023).
The third instalment of the partnership between the two brands, which has previously encompassed both clothing and footwear, the Cloudtilt is an all-new shape with a chunky coloured sole featuring On’s signature ‘Cloud’ technology. Part of On’s lifestyle offering – designed to move from ‘ gym floor to the dance floor,’ as the brand describes – the Cloudtilt arrives in a variety of hues, from vivid lime green, purple rose and ‘forever’ blue to khaki and black.
First look at the Loewe x On Cloudtilt sneaker
Driven by what Loewe calls shared values of ‘craft and technology’, the Cloudtilt will mark the first lifestyle shoe from On to contain ‘CloudTec Phase’, a recently introduced computer-generated midsole which has previously only been used in the brand’s running sneakers. It promises better cushioning with fewer components, while ’finite element analysis’ – an On-developed software which simulates the stress placed on the legs and body while walking – ensures each pair is fine-tuned for long-lasting comfort.
Other innovations include speed laces (a stretchy design held in place by knots, meaning they can be slipped on without tying), soft EVA foam to minimise the use of rubber, and an upper created from 99 per cent recycled polyester. All packaging is also made from 100 per cent recycled materials.
An accompanying campaign photographed by French image-maker Thibaut Grevet captures the Cloudtilt in movement, worn on the contorted bodies of an array of sportspeople and dancers. These include gymnast Yonghon Huh, BMX rider Cindy Dos Reis, dancers Roy Kaneza and Hortense de Gromard, animal flow instructor Stefan Crainic, Olympic gold medal race walker Liu Hong, and Amna Al Qubaisi, the first-ever female motor racing driver from the Emirates.
Available from October 12, the Cloudtilt will be arrive in two drops, each comprising its own colour palette. The first men’s drop will feature styles in white, black, lime green, khaki and blue, while for women the style will be available in white, black, lime green, purple and navy. Further colours will arrive in drop two, available from January 2024.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Saatchi Yates and Will St. John kick off Frieze Week with an exhibition and cabaret
Saatchi Yates marks its three year anniversary with an exhibition and talk with artist Will St. John
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Desalto juxtaposes elegance and elemental power in new furniture campaign
With a brand new advertising campaign and a bold new design philosophy, Desalto brings Italian excellence to the table
By Simon Mills Published
-
Chloé names Chemena Kamali as the French house’s latest creative director
Chloé announces Gabriela Hearst’s successor as Chemena Kamali, who began her career at the house under Phoebe Philo and was most recently design director at Saint Laurent
By Jack Moss Published