Exploration, travel, adventure: the lowdown on Herno’s S/S 2023 collection
A closer look at Herno’s latest collection, which riffs on the brand’s heritage with a new fashion-focused lens
Exploration, travel, an adventurous outlook – Herno’s S/S 2023 collection captures the spirit of the season with streetwear-infused pieces crafted with the historic Italian brand’s extensive fabric know-how (Herno began in the late 1940s with raincoats created from innovative coated cotton, pioneered by founders Giuseppe Marenzi and his wife Alessandra Diana; see our Herno factory tour).
Herno calls the mood one of ‘urban safari’, a fashion-conscious spin on archival pieces – whether poncho-like rain jackets, technical parkas or gilets – here reimagined in vivid patterns and prints, alongside glossy new fabrications. ‘Materials, prints, workmanship and fits are inspired by history but reemerge elaborated in an unpredictable manner,’ says the brand.
Divided into three sections – Core (‘the centre and the essence’), Luxury (a focus on the pinnacle of Herno’s fabric innovations and workmanship) and Fashion (an unexpected take on tradition) – the collection marks a loosening up of Herno’s codes towards an easy proposition for a comprehensive everyday wardrobe.
The brand calls this ‘total look’ dressing; rather than just the Herno overcoats and parkas for which they are known, pieces span gently oversized tailoring, wool shirts, and trousers with roomy, sportswear-inspired silhouettes. ‘Herno’-emblazoned T-shirts and an expansive use of the classic monogram – including across various pairs of soft leather sneakers – complete the offering, representing a refreshed outlook for the brand as it enters its eighth decade in business.
A version of this story appears in the April 2023 Global Interiors issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
