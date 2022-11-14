Herno to teams up with FC Barcelona on formalwear

Italian heritage label Herno – first founded over 70 years ago on the shores of Lake Maggiore, Piedmont – has announced a new partnership with Spanish sporting behemoth FC Barcelona. In a deal which will last for three seasons, Herno will provide the off-pitch formalwear for the men’s and women’s football teams, worn by players to European competitions and finals. Additionally, FC Barcelona’s basketball team will wear the brand’s formalwear on its own travels.

The various Barça players will be outfitted in Herno’s designs from January 2023, marking the first time the three teams will share the same partner for formalwear. Herno, which is known for its precision-focussed approach to design and unique fabric innovations – the brand’s various materials are devised in-house – says in a statement it looks forward to ‘the challenge of dressing players of very different physicality, physicality, between women and men of football and basketball players... a real exercise in style, to make everyone feel comfortable and well dressed.’ As with all of Herno’s output ‘research, manufacture and technology’ are central to the project.

Inside Herno’s Lake Maggiore factory, taken from the March 2022 Style Issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: Photography by Mattia Greghi)

Herno and FC Barcelona note that shared values are central to the collaboration – namely, an ‘aspiration to excellence in their respective fields through commitment, teamwork and ambition‘. ‘They are also two brands that have remained true to their roots over the years,’ the statement continues. ‘Barça has never forgotten its Catalan origins and its traditions, and this is worth the loyalty of millions of fans, heterogeneous and cross-gender crowd.’

’Herno pursued the same path: it takes its name from one of the rivers that cross the town of Lesa, on the shores of Lake Maggiore where the company was founded.’

Herno will become FC Barcelona’s formal wear partner for the next three seasons through to 2024/25.

herno.com (opens in new tab)