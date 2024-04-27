Hermès captures the sheer delight of summer with new menswear collection
Hermès’ diaphanous menswear for S/S 2024 is Véronique Nichanian’s ode to sultry summer days
Hot and heady summer days inspire Véronique Nichanian’s latest collection of Hermès menswear, which was infused with a mood of languid sensuality, as if her man for the season was traipsing back home after a day spent sun soaking on the beach. Indeed, the collection’s gossamer layers – gauzy tailoring, sheer checkered shirting and scoop-neck vest tops – almost appeared misted from ocean spray when she first presented the collection on a fittingly sweltering Paris day last June in the light-filled atrium of the 1939-built Palais d'Iéna during Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024.
Sheer delight: Hermès S/S 2024 menswear
The S/S 2024 collection encapsulates the mood of lightness that runs through Nichanian’s collections for the house, her design philosophy centring on a desire to make clothes that are as much a pleasure to wear as they are to look at. The French designer – who has been at Hermès for over three decades – described this season’s offering as ‘soft and sweet as a summer breeze’, making for a seductive array of diaphanous layers which will provide solace on even the warmest of summer days.
Alongside is an equally seductive array of accessories – from roomy beach bags adorned with colourful silk scarf-style prints or in wide grids of knotted cord, to fishermen’s sandals made for clambering over rock pools and coves.
A version of this article appears in the May 2024 Milan Preview Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Discover Hermès’ S/S 2024 menswear collection at hermes.com
Fashion by Kris Bergfeldt.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Japan in Milan: the best of Japanese design at Milan Design Week 2024
Discover the best of Japanese design showcasing innovative designs from terrazzo tables to tree-inspired textiles at Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile 2024
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Take a tour of Pergola House in Costa Rica – a leafy residence open to the elements
Based in Costa Rica, Pergola House by Studio Saxe is a serene escape that blends indoor and outdoor living
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Inga Sempé's home reveals the charm of daily imperfections
Inga Sempé's exhibition at Triennale Milano (until 15 September 2024) condenses the aesthetic as well as the complexities of the French designer's work into an exhibition you can touch and feel
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Utilitarian men’s fashion that will elevate your everyday
From Prada to Margaret Howell, utilitarian and workwear-inspired men’s fashion gets an upgrade for S/S 2024
By Jack Moss Published
-
The best fashion moments at Milan Design Week 2024
Scarlett Conlon discovers the moments fashion met design at Salone del Mobile and Milan Design Week 2024, as Loewe, Hermès, Bottega Veneta, Prada and more staged intriguing presentations and launches across the city
By Scarlett Conlon Published
-
Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2025: what Wallpaper* knows so far
Everything we know so far about Men‘s Fashion Week S/S 2025, from Dries Van Noten’s final show in Paris to guest appearances from Paul Smith and Marine Serre at Pitti Uomo
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
A/W 2024 beauty moments from the runways, as selected by Wallpaper*
We recap stand-out A/W 2024 beauty moments from the runways, including JW Anderson, Chanel, Hermès, and more
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Extraordinary runway sets from the A/W 2024 shows
12 scene-stealing runway sets and show spaces from A/W 2024 fashion month, featuring Murano-glass cacti, rubber armchairs, flashing orbs and more
By Jack Moss Published
-
In fashion: the best of S/S 2024 in 12 transporting looks and accessories
The looks and objects that encapsulate S/S 2024’s mood of escape and discovery, from crystal-studded sunglasses to behemothic beach bags
By Jack Moss Published
-
Ten sculptural hair clips to tame your tresses, from Miu Miu, Prada and more
These hair clips add a sculptural flourish to all styles, from Miu Miu’s oversized barrette to Prada’s Re-Nylon and Plexiglas pin
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The latest Hermès Beauty collection is a riot of colour for lips and nails
Hermès Beauty is launching a limited-edition collection for spring/summer 2024, with lipsticks and nail polishes in six electric shades
By Hannah Tindle Published