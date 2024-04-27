Hermès captures the sheer delight of summer with new menswear collection

Hermès’ diaphanous menswear for S/S 2024 is Véronique Nichanian’s ode to sultry summer days

Above, jacket, £2,600; shirt, £2,100; top, £580, all by Hermès. Discover the S/S 2024 menswear collection at hermes.com
(Image credit: Photography by Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*, fashion by Kris Bergfeldt)
Hot and heady summer days inspire Véronique Nichanian’s latest collection of Hermès menswear, which was infused with a mood of languid sensuality, as if her man for the season was traipsing back home after a day spent sun soaking on the beach. Indeed, the collection’s gossamer layers – gauzy tailoring, sheer checkered shirting and scoop-neck vest tops – almost appeared misted from ocean spray when she first presented the collection on a fittingly sweltering Paris day last June in the light-filled atrium of the 1939-built Palais d'Iéna during Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024.

Sheer delight: Hermès S/S 2024 menswear

Hermès runway show

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hermès)

The S/S 2024 collection encapsulates the mood of lightness that runs through Nichanian’s collections for the house, her design philosophy centring on a desire to make clothes that are as much a pleasure to wear as they are to look at. The French designer – who has been at Hermès for over three decades – described this season’s offering as ‘soft and sweet as a summer breeze’, making for a seductive array of diaphanous layers which will provide solace on even the warmest of summer days.

Alongside is an equally seductive array of accessories – from roomy beach bags adorned with colourful silk scarf-style prints or in wide grids of knotted cord, to fishermen’s sandals made for clambering over rock pools and coves.

A version of this article appears in the May 2024 Milan Preview Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Discover Hermès’ S/S 2024 menswear collection at hermes.com

Fashion by Kris Bergfeldt.

