Givenchy’s Antigona Cube handbag riffs on a house classic
A much-loved Givenchy bag comes in a refreshed silhouette, inspired by the art of origami
Givenchy’s Antigona handbag, which takes its name from the tragic heroine of Theban myth, has been in the house’s roster of accessories since 2011. Such is its staying power, its sleek, architectural top-handle design has been reinvented in a multitude of iterations – whether slouchy and soft, etched with flowers, or shrunken down to fit in the palm of the hand. Each is recognisable for the gently padded pentagonal patch on its top side, embossed with the Givenchy logo – a now-timeless emblem of Parisian design.
Hero worship: Givenchy’s Antigona Cube bag
And now, as the handbags of the 2010s – the golden age of the roomy ‘it bag’ – are being embraced by a new generation, Givenchy adds to the Antigona family with the ‘Antigona Cube’, a structured, origami-inspired design which replicates the original bag’s architectural line in compact style.
Available in glossy tumbled leather or laminated calf, the bag features a removable strap that allows it to be worn as a cross-body style or carried with its articulated top handle – the latter a nod to the refined, ladylike codes of house founder Hubert de Givenchy and his beloved cinematic muse, Audrey Hepburn.
Givenchy’s ‘Antigona Cube’ handbag is available from givenchy.com and in Givenchy stores.
A version of this article appears in the July 2024 Design Directory issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
