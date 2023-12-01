Matthew M Williams is leaving Givenchy
American designer Matthew M Williams is set to exit his role as creative director of Givenchy after a three-year tenure
After a brief pause, fashion’s ever-turning merry-go-round of designer appointments and exits continues to spin today with the news that American designer Matthew M Williams is leaving Givenchy after a three-year tenure as creative director of the storied Parisian fashion house.
Rising to prominence with his 2015-founded label 1017 ALYX 9SM, Williams – who is also a prolific collaborator, having previously been creative director for Lady Gaga and worked alongside Kim Jones at Dior – the designer was appointed to lead Givenchy’s men’s and womenswear collections in June 2020.
His collections for the house would fuse his industrial, streetwear-tinged aesthetic with references to Hubert de Givenchy’s classical silhouettes, while his expertise in accessories – 1017 ALYX 9SM is perhaps best-known for its ‘rollercoaster’ buckle which adorns jewellery and leather goods – to a slew of new handbags for the house, including the slouchy ‘Voyou’ bag.
Matthew M Williams to leave Givenchy
The latter, he told Wallpaper*, was inspired by a melding of Parisian elegance with Californian cool, a juxtaposition which informed his collection (particularly those of the last few seasons, which were his most successful for the house). ‘Everything began with Hubert… I looked into his archives with my adopted Parisian eye, but also with my instinctive American eye,’ he said of his S/S 2023 womenswear collection. ‘The cultural exchange reflected in this collection has been a long time in the making.’
‘Leading the creative direction of Givenchy was, as I said upon my arrival in 2020, the dream of a lifetime,’ Williams said today. ‘Over these three years, I have strived to perpetuate Mr Hubert de Givenchy's legacy while bringing my own creative vision and I would like to sincerely thank the studio, Renaud de Lesquen, and LVMH for this incredible opportunity.’
The designer will continue to focus on 1017 ALYX 9SM, which recently saw Hong Kong entrepreneur Adrian Cheng purchase a majority stake, signalling a lucrative new chapter for the brand.
‘I would like to thank Matthew for all the energy he brought to Givenchy. His collections, resolutely creative and contemporary, have sparked a new dynamic and found their audience,’ adds Renaud de Lesquen, president and CEO of Givenchy. ‘I join everyone who has had the pleasure of working with Matthew in wishing him every success in his next ventures.’
As of yet, there is no word of a replacement, though it is rumoured that Givenchy is already in the process of finding the house’s next creative director, who will follow in the footsteps of names including John Galliano, Alexander McQueen and Clare Waight Keller.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
Young talent has been tasked with bringing oomph and impetus to some of the biggest brands in Paris, Milan and New York, on occasion turning them on their heads (as with Helmut Lang, where Hood By Air's Shayne Oliver has been enlisted to reboot), or at least injecting them with a healthy dose of fresh creative energy. Luke and Lucie Meier, a married couple whose previous experience ranges from Dior to Supreme, have been signed up to recharge Jil Sander. And delivered. Same goes for Carven, whose new creative director Serge Ruffieux has shown a flair for beautifully made contemporary womenswear. Here, though, is our pick of the most notable new arrivals in A-list ateliers.
