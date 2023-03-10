The Givenchy bag combining Parisian elegance with Californian cool
Matthew M Williams’ ‘Voyou’ bag for Givenchy sees the designer meld his American roots with the house’s heritage of French design and craft
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Illinois-born designer Matthew M Williams describes his S/S 2023 collection for Givenchy as a ‘transatlantic clash’, an amalgamation of style codes from his native United States and France, the home country of maison founder Hubert de Givenchy. A meeting of ‘Parisian elegance with California cool’, as Givenchy describes, the fusing of locales was encapsulated in the new ‘Voyou’ bag, which sees a ladylike V-shaped silhouette melded with tough, biker-inspired hardware and slouchy tumbled leather. It takes its name from a slang term in French, meaning ‘bad boy’.
Cultural exchange: Givenchy’s ‘Voyou’ bag
‘With the Voyou, you know at a glance that it’s Parisian, but it’s at home wherever it goes,’ says Williams. Of the S/S 2023 collection more widely, the Givenchy creative director explains that ‘everything began with Hubert… I looked into his archives with my adopted Parisian eye, but also with my instinctive American eye. The cultural exchange reflected in this collection has been a long time in the making.’
Arriving in mini, medium and large sizes, alongside a veritable candy shop of colours – from vivid shades of pink and mint green to shiny laminated leather and denim – the Voyou is the latest addition to what Williams calls his ‘lexicon’ of Givenchy, a thread connecting past and present in the designer’s glossy, contemporary style. ‘I want to revisit fashion archetypes with a kind of new language,’ says Williams.
A version of this story appears in the April 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab).
givenchy.com (opens in new tab)
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Brianza’s Bonacina Museum explores the history of Italian rattan furniture
We visit Bonacina's Museo Galleria Giardino, showcasing the company's 134-year history with rattan furniture from its HQ in Brianza
By Emma O'Kelly • Published
-
‘Jewellery shouldn’t only look interesting from the top’: Lia Lam’s modernist jewellery designs
New jewellery designer Lia Lam presents her debut collection
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
A redesigned staircase brings openness and light in London townhouse transformation
Townhouse of Seven Stories by Architensions uses a redesigned staircase to bring openness and light to a London Victorian home
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah • Published
-
This summer’s best menswear, backdropped by a jewel of Californian modernist architecture
Photographer Niall O’Brien and stylist Ben Schofield travel to California to capture S/S 2023’s best menswear by the pool
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Yasmina Dexter on soundtracking fashion’s biggest shows
Catching up with Yasmina Dexter, whose multilayered sonic assemblages form hypnotic backdrops to art installations, after-parties and catwalk shows – from Ferragamo to Acne Studios
By Ben Perdue • Published
-
Björk’s nail artist Sojin Oh on creating some of the most surreal talons in the business
Nail artist Sojin Oh reveals the creative process beyond her creations for Björk, Arca, Rosalía and more
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
At home with Margaret Howell
At home with British clothing designer Margaret Howell, who talks relaxation, treasured objects and her creative process
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan sees American denim culture meet Italian craftsmanship
American designer Matthew Adams Dolan and Jacob Cohën artistic director and president Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle talk about their collaborative collection – inspired by American denim archetypes – and plans to continue working side by side
By Jack Moss • Published
-
In fashion: our favourite pieces from the S/S 2023 collections
From Loewe‘s giant anthurium-flower corsage to Missoni’s television-static stripes, the objects and looks defining the S/S 2023 season ahead
By Jack Moss • Published
-
The story behind Philippe Parreno’s ‘monster flower’ for Louis Vuitton
Philippe Parreno and James Chinlund’s vast circus-like flower provided the backdrop for Louis Vuitton’s S/S 2023 womenswear show. Here, the artist and production designer tell Wallpaper* about the unique project
By Amy Serafin • Published
-
‘What is the classic of tomorrow?’: inside the menswear universe of Hermès’ Véronique Nichanian
During her three-decade tenure as artistic director of Hermès’ men’s universe, Véronique Nichanian has sought both perfection and pleasure in her collections
By Jack Moss • Published