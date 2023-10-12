Behind the scenes of Timothée Chalamet’s Martin Scorsese-directed Chanel campaign

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Timothée Chalamet is ushering in a new era for Chanel’s seminal men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel. The 27-year-old was announced as the new face of the fashion house’s fragrance earlier this year, and has naturally stepped into the role as Wallpaper* takes an exclusive look behind the scenes of the upcoming campaign.

Directed by Hollywood powerhouse Martin Scorsese, the film is set to explore a young man forging a path through life while navigating fame. Wanting to create a role crafted specifically for Chalamet, the American film director hopes the film captures a candid vision of contemporary masculinity, allowing the actor’s vulnerability to shine through.

Behind the scenes of Timothée Chalamet’s Chanel de Bleu campaign

Reflecting how fame has developed through the past decade, Scorsese says: ‘The world has changed. There’s another aspect to celebrity in a way. Which is even more extreme than 10 or 15 years ago.’ For Chalamet, at ease in front of the camera, and used to being under the spotlight, he delivers a performance of ‘strength and vulnerability, edge and sophistication’ in their first collaboration.

The scenes themselves were shot in black and white, with flashes of blue, an echo of the fragrance’s packaging and illustrating the campaign’s message: ‘Find your blue, find yourself.’

Earlier this year Chanel announced Whitney Peak as the new face of Coco Mademoiselle. She and Chalamet make a charismatic duo, signifying a move in Chanel’s beauty division towards a more youthful energy for two of its signature fragrances. Chalamet’s campaign film will be released on 16 October 2023.

Bleu de Chanel is an aromatic, woody scent that opens with fresh notes of lemon and mint, alongside hints of grapefruit and pink pepper. It is rounded out with warming ginger and nutmeg and tied together with jasmine. Fresh and sensual, it is made for everyday wear in any season.

