Behind the scenes of Timothée Chalamet’s Martin Scorsese-directed Chanel campaign
An exclusive first look at Timothée Chalamet and Martin Scorsese’s Bleu de Chanel campaign
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Timothée Chalamet is ushering in a new era for Chanel’s seminal men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel. The 27-year-old was announced as the new face of the fashion house’s fragrance earlier this year, and has naturally stepped into the role as Wallpaper* takes an exclusive look behind the scenes of the upcoming campaign.
Directed by Hollywood powerhouse Martin Scorsese, the film is set to explore a young man forging a path through life while navigating fame. Wanting to create a role crafted specifically for Chalamet, the American film director hopes the film captures a candid vision of contemporary masculinity, allowing the actor’s vulnerability to shine through.
Behind the scenes of Timothée Chalamet’s Chanel de Bleu campaign
Reflecting how fame has developed through the past decade, Scorsese says: ‘The world has changed. There’s another aspect to celebrity in a way. Which is even more extreme than 10 or 15 years ago.’ For Chalamet, at ease in front of the camera, and used to being under the spotlight, he delivers a performance of ‘strength and vulnerability, edge and sophistication’ in their first collaboration.
The scenes themselves were shot in black and white, with flashes of blue, an echo of the fragrance’s packaging and illustrating the campaign’s message: ‘Find your blue, find yourself.’
Earlier this year Chanel announced Whitney Peak as the new face of Coco Mademoiselle. She and Chalamet make a charismatic duo, signifying a move in Chanel’s beauty division towards a more youthful energy for two of its signature fragrances. Chalamet’s campaign film will be released on 16 October 2023.
Bleu de Chanel is an aromatic, woody scent that opens with fresh notes of lemon and mint, alongside hints of grapefruit and pink pepper. It is rounded out with warming ginger and nutmeg and tied together with jasmine. Fresh and sensual, it is made for everyday wear in any season.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
The Modern Institute explores otherworldly narratives at Frieze London 2023
The Modern Institute is showcasing the work of artists Rachel Eulena Williams, Jim Lambie and Andrew Sim and more
By Anne Soward Published
-
Zoute Grand Prix is a car fest like no other at a pristine Belgian beachside town
Amy Serafin takes to the well-heeled streets of Knokke-Heist to experience the Zoute Grand Prix, its annual cavalcade of classic car-related events, from a rally to an auction
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Google Pixel Watch 2 wants to look after you
The Google Pixel Watch 2 harnesses the power and potential of FitBit, which the company acquired in 2022, for both personal wellness and safety
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance enters a new era
Coco Mademoiselle, Chanel's iconic ode to youth, is celebrated in a new campaign staring actress Whitney Peak
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Discover Chanel Beauty’s ‘launch of the decade’
N°1 de Chanel is a new line of skincare, fragrance and make-up from Chanel Beauty
By Mary Cleary Last updated
-
Es Devlin collaborates with Chanel on monumental exhibition
Es Devlin has created an immersive labyrinth to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Chanel No5
By Mary Cleary Last updated
-
Face mask on? How to repurpose your favourite lipsticks
From Diana Vreeland to Lucia Pica, we find inspiration on how to repurpose your lipstick for bold and blushing beauty looks
By Mary Cleary Last updated
-
Chanel's make up artist on tricks for natural beauty
Chanel artist Ninni Nummela offers insider tips for achieving a natural makeup look with this easy step-by-step guide
By Ninni Nummela Last updated
-
A nomadic journey through the desert with Chanel Beauty
Lucia Pica’s S/S 2020 make-up collection is inspired by the Namibian sands
By Fiona Mahon Last updated
-
Oh, Boy: Chanel launches new fragrance
By Emma Moore Last updated