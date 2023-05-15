Bleu de Chanel gets a new look with ambassador Timothée Chalamet
Iconic men's fragrance Bleu de Chanel gets an equally iconic new campaign staring Timothée Chalamet with images by Mario Sorrenti and a film by Martin Scorsese
It is only fitting that the new campaign for Chanel’s iconic men’s fragrance, Bleu de Chanel, is a star studded affair. Chanel has just announced that Timothée Chalamet will be the new face of the fragrance, in the 27 year old’s first collaboration with the brand and first role as the official ambassador of any fashion or beauty label.
The initial campaign will be shot by Mario Sorrenti, with a short film directed by Martin Scorsese to be released in fall. The announcement comes a few months after the unveiling of actress Whitney Peak as the new face of Coco Mademoiselle (opens in new tab), signalling the brand’s move towards a more youthful and topical energy across its beauty division.
Bleu de Chanel is an aromatic-woody fragrance that opens with bright citrus notes of lemon rind and bergamot and rounds out with rich notes of cedar and sandalwood. It is a composition that tightropes between fresh and sensual, making it an ideal scent to wear all day round in any season.
It is a distinctive scent, but an easily appealing one that, in the words of the brand, is for ‘a man who refuses to blend in or conform to the rules. Its composition reveals the spirit of a man who chooses his destiny with independence and determination. A character that asserts itself where we least expect it.’
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
