Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance enters a new era
Coco Mademoiselle, Chanel’s iconic ode to youth, is celebrated in a new campaign staring actress Whitney Peak
Coco Mademoiselle has long been a crowd favourite within Chanel’s tight edit of perfumes, and that is no small achievement since most of the brand’s fragrances have secured their place within the canon of great perfumes and have become, since Coco herself launched Chanel No.5 in 1921, a potent cultural symbol of femininity and status.
The new Coco Mademoiselle
Coco Mademoiselle is the brand’s ‘youthful’ fragrance with a warm blend of jasmine, rose, patchouli and vetiver, brightened by vibrant bursts of orange. In some ways it is the goldilocks of the brand’s fragrances – a bit more contemporary than No.5, warmer and less zingy than Chance but not as musky as Coco Noir. In the words of Chanel, it is the scent of ‘a woman who is both mischievous and provocative, independent and endearing, and who reinvents herself freely’.
It makes sense, then, that Chanel has decided to make Whitney Peak the new face of the fragrance. For Peak, the young Canadian actress best known for her role in the Gossip Girl reboot, the fragrance is both a comfort and key to confidence during this intense period of her career when she is rising to fame.
‘When I’m complete, I can fully give myself,’ she says. ‘I can be fully vulnerable; I can be open and accepting. If you’re going to leave the house and give yourself to everybody, I think you should always feel very complete. My fragrance is the perfect “complete”.’
All of the new campaigns will be unveiled in March 2023, with Peak at the helm for the foreseeable future.
-
