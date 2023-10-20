Breaking baguette: Fendi’s new bag is a playful take on the French loaf

In 1997, Silvia Venturini Fendi introduced the Fendi ‘Baguette’ handbag, a miniature shoulder bag named for the way it nestles under the arm – as one might carry the French loaf after an early morning trip to the boulangerie.

25 years on, as part of the designer’s A/W 2023 menswear collection for the Italian house, Venturini Fendi playfully revisited the handbag’s inspirations, with models carrying a gleefully surreal accessory: a French baguette, albeit here rendered in luxurious shearling.

Poking out from tote bags, grasped under the arm, or slung across the back as a case for an umbrella, it epitomised the irreverent approach Venturini Fendi brings to her menswear collections. This season, she conjured an after-dark mood, the collection’s languid silhouettes and swathes of shimmering embellishment recalling rollers discos and Studio 54, with the bread-shaped accessory providing an unexpected – but satiating – juxtaposition.

Fendi reinvents the baguette

One of the bread-shaped bags, as first shown at the house’s A/W 2023 runway show in January (Image credit: Courtesy of Fendi)

The ‘Baguette’ handbag itself – which includes a number of iterations for men – remains Fendi’s most well-known accessory, endlessly riffed upon in the house’s collections in various sizes, colours and shapes. Last September, it celebrated its 25th anniversary with a blockbuster show at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom as part of the city’s fashion week.

A triumphant ode to the style, the runway show featured collaborations with Tiffany & Co, Marc Jacobs and the actress Sarah Jessica Parker – the latter canonised the Baguette with her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

