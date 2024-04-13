The story behind Chanel’s iconic handbags, the 2.55 and the 11.12
The liberated spirit of Coco Chanel runs through the house’s most memorable handbags, which are being put back centre stage by current creative director Virginie Viard. Here, Wallpaper* takes a closer look
The French couturier Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel had a long-held belief in numerology. In particular, the power of five: it was the number of her Zodiac house (Leo), the only date in a given month she would present her collections, and, of course, the number which adorns bottles of her heady first fragrance, Chanel No. 5.
It was serendipitous, then, that her most enduring handbag was born in 1955, a year with not one five in, but two. With its recognisable quilted exterior and chain strap – added, said Mme Chanel, because she tired of holding bags in her hand and losing them – the 2.55 handbag remains a trophy in Chanel’s glimmering roster of accessories eight decades on, endlessly riffed upon by the designers who have come in the couturier’s wake.
’The Iconic Handbag’: Chanel’s most enduring accessory
These include the 11.12 (pictured top), first introduced by Karl Lagerfeld in the 1980s (in a nod to Mme Chanel, its individual numbers add up to five). Recalling the emblematic design of the 2.55, it is known by the maison’s atelier as the ‘Mona Lisa’ for its gently curved flap fastening, which reminds of the painting’s coy and mysterious smile. Its clasp also transforms into another Chanel emblem: the enduring double-C motif.
Together, the 2.55 and the 11.12 capture the liberatory spirit of the house, one continued under current creative director Virginie Viard whose collections return to the easy, unencumbered spirit of Mme Chanel’s early designs. For S/S 2024, Viard looked towards the French Riviera town of Hyères and its modernist Villa Noailles – known for its thriving artistic milieu in the 1920s – for a collection she described as ‘an ode to liberty and movement’.
But it was at the designer’s A/W 2024 show, held in Paris earlier this year, which saw Viard put the classic handbag back centre stage in a cinematic short by photographic duo and Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judges Inez & Vinoodh (the film played on enormous curved screens which flanked the runway). Based on Claude Lelouch’s 1966 movie A Man and A Woman, the ’iconic handbag’ had some equally well-known co-stars: Hollywood heavyweights Penélope Cruz and Brad Pitt. Originally played by Jean-Louis Trintignant and Anouk Aimée – the latter a perennial Chanel muse – they take on the role of a pair of lovers on a seaside sojourn to Deauville, northern France, where Mme Chanel opened her first-ever boutique in 1912.
Watch the film below.
A version of this article appears in the May 2024 Milan Preview Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Naran hyper coupé signals new car brand Naran Automotive’s fresh approach
Ameerh Naran, CEO of Naran Automotive, believes his forthcoming high-performance four-seater Naran hyper coupé will shake up the world of collectable hypercars
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A Czech family house is enhanced by bespoke design and furniture
Aoc Architekti has shaped a modern Czech family house around large windows and terraces to make the most of its hillside suburban site
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Google and Chromasonic make sense of colour at Milan Design Week
Google's interactive installation in collaboration with Chromasonic demonstrates how colour influences our perception of the world
By Adrian Madlener Published