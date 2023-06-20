Seductive pre-fall 2023 looks for getting dressed up in
From Dior to Bottega Veneta, the pre-fall 2023 collections offer up seductive ensembles for the bewitching hour
A mood of bewitching, after-dark glamour infused the pre-fall 2023 collections – whether dramatic flourishes of bows and crystals, or rich layers of black leather, silk and wool.
Photographed by Grace Difford and styled by Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes, a series of these looks – from Loewe, Dior, Alaïa, Bottega Veneta and more – are captured in the hallways of London’s Ladbroke Hall.
Near dark: pre-fall 2023’s bewitching looks
The west London location, led by the Carpenters Workshop Gallery, is housed in the 1903-built former headquarters of the Sunbeam Talbot Motor Company, which has been restored by architect David Adjaye with contributions from friends of the gallery including Ingrid Donat, Vincenzo De Cotiis, Nacho Carbonell, Robert Stadler and Michèle Lamy and Rick Owens, among others.
Alongside the series of images – taken from the July 2023 issue of Wallpaper* – Difford directs a short film capturing the looks in motion. Featuring cinematography by Ben Marshall, it can be watched above.
Model: Nina Marker at Elite. Casting: Svea Casting. Hair: Benjamin David using Oribe. Make-up: Mattie White using Nars. Manicure: Ami Streets using Chanel Le Vernis and Chanel La Crème Main. Fashion assistant: Lucy Proctor. Photography assistants: Max Glatzhofer, Nick Bannehr. Digi-tech assistant: Tom Lombard. Retouching: Studio RM. Producer: Anya Hassett.
Our fashion story was shot on location at Ladbroke Hall, London W10. The film is directed by Grace Difford, with cinematography by Ben Marshall and editing by Ella Turner Bridger. Music composition by Leo Marcus.
A version of this story appears in the July 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
