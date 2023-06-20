Seductive pre-fall 2023 looks for getting dressed up in

A mood of bewitching, after-dark glamour infused the pre-fall 2023 collections – whether dramatic flourishes of bows and crystals, or rich layers of black leather, silk and wool.

Photographed by Grace Difford and styled by Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes, a series of these looks – from Loewe, Dior, Alaïa, Bottega Veneta and more – are captured in the hallways of London’s Ladbroke Hall.

Near dark: pre-fall 2023’s bewitching looks

The west London location, led by the Carpenters Workshop Gallery, is housed in the 1903-built former headquarters of the Sunbeam Talbot Motor Company, which has been restored by architect David Adjaye with contributions from friends of the gallery including Ingrid Donat, Vincenzo De Cotiis, Nacho Carbonell, Robert Stadler and Michèle Lamy and Rick Owens, among others.

Alongside the series of images – taken from the July 2023 issue of Wallpaper* – Difford directs a short film capturing the looks in motion. Featuring cinematography by Ben Marshall, it can be watched above.

Dress, £6,300, by Dior. Sunglasses, £515, by Gucci (Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £750; cardigan, £900, both by Missoni. Earrings, price on request, by Alexander McQueen (Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, £7,715, by Ferragamo. Boots, £2,375; earrings, £1,035, both by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, £5,830; corset, £1,390; bodysuit, £880; gloves, price on request, all by Alaïa (Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £8,660, by Chanel (Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Corset, £625, by Raey. Shoes, £1,490, by Alaïa. Earrings, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. Tights, £35, by Wolford (Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £3,500; earrings, price on request, both by Alexander McQueen. Shoes, £690, by Celine by Hedi Slimane (Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, £9,500; boots, £2,375; earrings, £1,035, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, price on request, by Numeroventuno by Alessandro Dell’Acqua. Shoes, £1,490, by Alaïa. Earrings, price on request, by Alexander McQueen. Tights, £35, by Wolford (Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £3,500, by Louis Vuitton. Cuff, £945, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Model: Nina Marker at Elite. Casting: Svea Casting. Hair: Benjamin David using Oribe. Make-up: Mattie White using Nars. Manicure: Ami Streets using Chanel Le Vernis and Chanel La Crème Main. Fashion assistant: Lucy Proctor. Photography assistants: Max Glatzhofer, Nick Bannehr. Digi-tech assistant: Tom Lombard. Retouching: Studio RM. Producer: Anya Hassett.

Our fashion story was shot on location at Ladbroke Hall, London W10. The film is directed by Grace Difford, with cinematography by Ben Marshall and editing by Ella Turner Bridger. Music composition by Leo Marcus.

A version of this story appears in the July 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +.