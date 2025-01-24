A hidden restaurant is at the heart of Alaïa’s breathtaking new Paris store

For renowned designer Azzedine Alaïa it was a dream to open a store on Rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honoré in Paris. The historic address in the 8th arrondissement known for its array of galleries, luxury boutiques and government buildings, is now home to the third of a trilogy of Alaïa flagship stores in Paris, an embodiment and realisation of Tunisian designer’s dream, and legacy.

The opening, which coincides with Paris Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2025 and the upcoming haute couture week (when it will hold its official opening), follows the renovation of Alaïa’s London flagship which was completed with the opening of a top-floor bookshop and café. The Rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honoré retains the same balance of being both exclusive and inviting: inside you will find the hidden location of Le Café Sant Ambroeus, an outpost of the Milanese restaurant tucked away on the store's mezzanine. Echoing Azzedine Alaïa’s hospitable nature (he was known for hosting impromptu gatherings at his home and atelier on 7 Rue de Moussy) the restaurant welcomes guests for a bite of contemporary dining.

Inside Alaïa's new Paris store and secret restaurant

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alaïa)

Much like the restaurant’s sweeping pastry selection – from chocolate and hazelnut sponge cake infused with dark rum syrup, to an airy lemony sponge with a speckled vanilla custard – Alaïa’s new flagship interiors look delectable. The design was approached with a sculptor’s hand and mastered by architects Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa (founders of 2025 Charlotte Perriand Award-winning SANAA), in collaboration with Alaïa’s creative director Pieter Mulier. Offering a symbiotic relationship between art, design, and fashion, like with his other stores, Mulier said he approached the interiors as if furnishing a home.

Details include a metallic curved table by Ron Arad, Philippe Malouin’s ‘Mollo’ armchairs, which are comprised entirely of foam with no hard internal structure, and a series of sculptures by American artist Diamond Stingily. Taken from the body of work Elephant Memory, the blend of hair and steel chains is visually tactile, and unexpected in the gallery-like space.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alaïa)

The ground floor is centred around four transparent tubular rooms, and balances privacy and fluidity. Soft ballet-pink flooring cushions your every step through the space, while pillowy buttercream furnishings are dotted in each corner. The architecture guides visitors to the centrepiece: a cascading staircase that nods to Alaïa’s signature curved and crisp lines, and spirals through the heart of the store, a visually tiered sorbet of creams and blush-pink steps (a similar feature can also be seen in Alaïa’s Bond Street flagship , and is swiftly becoming its architectural trademark).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alaïa)

The soft curvature of the interior space takes its design codes from Alaïa’s body-contouring dresses and architectural approach to construction (Azzedine Alaïa was known as the ‘king of cling’, and Mulier’s own designs continue this fascination with form). Alaïa’s repertoire of colours, particularly nude and blush tones are elegant and ethereal, and seemingly float within the space in a mirage of reflections. The Tunisian designer used to put women at the heart of creation, endlessly seeking the essence of femininity, a key element that Mulier wants to continue. As he previously told Wallpaper*: ‘It’s what I want to keep and protect: Alaïa’s family spirit, which makes the house so special.’

Alaïa's new store is located at 15 rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré, 75008 Paris, maison-alaia.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Discover more of the world's best-designed fashion stores