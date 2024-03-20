Alaïa unites fashion and art in its redesigned London flagship
Conceived by creative director Pieter Mulier, Alaïa’s reopened New Bond Street flagship is an intimate space which doubles as an art gallery showcasing works from Sarah Lucas, Sterling Ruby, Marc Newson and more
Since being named creative director of Alaïa in 2021, Belgian designer Pieter Mulier has sought to hone his conception of modern beauty – one which honours house founder Azzedine Alaïa’s vision of womanhood, while forging his own distinct path. This week, this evolution continues with the reopening of Alaïa’s New Bond Street flagship store in London, a harmonious matrimony between art and fashion.
The intimate space doubles as an art gallery, showcasing designs and artworks chosen to complement the house’s collections. Upon entering the flagship, the central staircase nods to Alaïa’s signature curved and crisp lines (Azzedine Alaïa was known as the ‘king of cling’, and Mulier’s own designs continue this fascination with form), while a glass showcase cabinet by Axel Einar Hjorth acts as a dramatic centrepiece at the entrance.
Alaïa's reopened New Bond Street flagship
Moving to the first floor, René Drouot offers comfortable seating with a sofa and four armchairs, offering a space for relaxation amid bouts of shopping. In a minimalistic manner, Plexiglas boxes reveal the new Alaïa shoes – one of Mulier’s most popular exports, particularly his ubiquitous glittering ballet pumps – the display taking on a gallery-esque quality.
Throughout the flagship, a curated selection of designs adorn the space. Marc Newson’s Pelota lamps warm up the neutral concrete floor, while chairs by Gerrit Rietveld, Gio Ponti and Franco Albini are accompanied by Philippe Starck stools and tables by Shiro Kuramata. In between Alaïa’s new collections, Mulier has carefully curated a selection of works from various artists. A picture by Sarah Lucas, portraits by Thomas Ruff, a large collage by Steven Shearer, and a painting by Sterling Ruby accessorise the store.
To enhance the flagship’s inviting feel, an industrially designed kitchen will open on the second floor. Accessed via the modern spiral staircase – which creates a natural fluidity throughout – this space encourages visitors to share encounters and finds, and harks back to Azzedine Alaïa’s own Paris kitchen, where he would memorably host gatherings of friends (among them artists, supermodels, fashion editors and more).
Azzedine Alaïa was himself an avid art lover, and was often considered a sculptor in cloth (an extraordinary exhibition in the Bernini-filled rooms of Rome’s Borghese Gallery in 2015 was titled ‘Azzedine Alaïa, Couture, Sculpture’). It's a desire for fluidity that Mulier has continued during his tenure. ‘I want to create clothes that carry this idea of a modern beauty, always in movement,’ he told Wallpaper’s Jack Moss in 2022.
139 New Bond Street, London.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Aarestua Cabin brings old Norwegian traditions into the 21st century
Aarestua Cabin by Gartnerfuglen is a modern retreat with links to historical Norwegian traditions, and respect for its environment
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Who is the future of British art? Hauser & Wirth Somerset finds out
‘Present Tense’ at Hauser & Wirth Somerset showcases some of Britain’s most exciting emerging talents with a group show of 23 artists
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Albert Frey’s Aluminaire House is reborn in Palm Springs
Aluminaire House, designed by legendary modernist Albert Frey, has been reconstructed outside the Palm Springs Art Museum
By Michael Webb Published
-
AV Vattev is the London-based menswear brand creating slow fashion with a subcultural twist
Part of Sarabande: The Lee Alexander McQueen Foundation, Antonio Vattev of AV Vattev is staunch in his commitment to slow fashion, even as he stacks up stockists and famous fans
By Joe Bobowicz Published
-
Cult men’s grooming brand Horace opens its first London flagship store
Men’s grooming brand Horace has unveiled its first standalone international store outside of its home in France
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Dolce & Gabbana continues its new chapter with a London space devoted to beauty
Dolce & Gabbana opens a new beauty corner inside its lavish Old Bond Street store
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Hermès blasts off to ’the silky way’ for breathtaking London event
Behind-the-scenes of Hermès’ ‘Brides de Galaxy’ in London yesterday evening, a jaw-dropping event celebrating the carré silk scarf and its instantly recognisable prints
By Jack Moss Published
-
Nail artist Ama Quashie on working with Chanel, Phoebe Philo, Alaïa, and more
Ama Quashie has mastered the craft of the manicure, fingertip by fingertip
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Omorovicza’s new London store evokes a soothing Hungarian spa
The new Omorovicza flagship destination brings the Rác Thermal Bath to Mayfair, with signature facial massage and mineral-rich products
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Finest fashion moments of London Frieze Week 2023
The best fashion moments of London Frieze Week 2023, from stylish new sponsors to happenings from Gucci, Thom Browne, Burberry and more
By Jack Moss Published
-
Inside Gucci Cosmos, the house’s magical Es Devlin-designed exhibition in London
Gucci reveals the latest iteration of its travelling Cosmos exhibition in London, promising an immersive journey through the house’s past, present and future
By Jack Moss Published