SANAA scoops 2025 Charlotte Perriand Award

The 2025 Charlotte Perriand Award goes to the Japanese architecture practice SANAA, it has just been announced. The studio, founded by Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, is renowned for its ethereal, progressive and minimalist architecture which has led to numerous commissions and buildings all over the world – including Sydney Modern, La Samaritaine in Paris, Louvre Lens and Grace Farms in the USA.

'This honour recognises their unparalleled contributions to modern architecture and design, further solidifying their legacy as visionary leaders in the field,' explain its organisers.

Ryue Nishizawa and Kazuyo Sejima (Image credit: SANAA)

SANAA: 2025 Charlotte Perriand Award winner

In response to their win, the two architects and SANAA founders said: 'It is a great honour to receive an award that bears such a great name. Charlotte Perriand is one of the masters of modern architecture, and we admire her delicate interior and furniture designs.'

La Samaritaine (Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing)

The Charlotte Perriand Award, now in its fourth year, was previously presented to Frida Escobedo in 2024, while the 2023 Charlotte Perriand Award winner was American architect Jeanne Gang, the Chicago-based architect recognised for her inspirational portfolio of work and her standout project to date, the Aqua Tower, which is also ‘the tallest building in the world to be designed by a woman, at the time of its completion'.

Grace Farms (Image credit: Press)

The award is part of the larger family of the Créateurs Design Awards, spanning various design and architecture categories. Nominations for all are now open to submissions. The winners will be announced in a dedicated ceremony in Paris in early 2025 – the same event that will see SANAA officially pick up its gong.

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

createursdesignawards.com

sanaa.co.jp