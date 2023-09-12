2023 Charlotte Perriand award winner: architect Frida Escobedo
Frida Escobedo scoops the 2023 Charlotte Perriand award, which honours ‘trailblazers in architecture and design’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Mexican architect Frida Escobedo has scooped the 2023 Charlotte Perriand award. The honour, handed out annually by the Créateurs Design Awards in memory of the iconic French architect and designer, highlights Escobedo's 'daring concepts, visionary approach, and profound impact on the field'.
'[Escobedo's] work exemplifies the qualities that this award seeks to recognise –boldness, innovation, and a commitment to shaping the future of design,' said co-founder of the Créateurs Design Association, Yuri Xavier.
2023 Charlotte Perriand award: in Frida Escobedo's words
'In a field dominated by men, Charlotte Perriand created her own path: one that was fearlessly innovative yet deeply rooted in the belief that all beings have the right to beauty, comfort, and functionality. She shaped the world through her vast production of work while building a constellation of friends and colleagues, teaching us that collaboration is one of the most fundamental practices in the architectural discipline. Her multifaceted body of work defies a single classification, yet her experimentation seems to follow certain threads that anchor her curiosity to her surroundings (the places she lived in, the culture and history) and her personal history,' said Escobedo.
'To find myself acknowledged by this remarkable jury is an honour that resonates deeply within me. It serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of Charlotte Perriand, a legacy I am humbled and overjoyed to perpetuate.'
The Charlotte Perriand award was established two years ago, citing a mission to ‘honour trailblazers in architecture and design'.
The 2022 Charlotte Perriand Award winner was American architect Jeanne Gang, the Chicago-based architect recognised for her inspirational portfolio of work – highlights of which include the ongoing American Museum of Natural History's Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation – and her standout project to date, the Aqua Tower, which is also ‘the tallest building in the world to be designed by a woman, at the time of its completion'.
The award is part of the larger family of the Créateurs Design Awards, spanning architecture, interiors, and exhibition design. Nominations for all those categories are currently open to submissions, and the winners will be announced in a dedicated ceremony in Paris in early 2024 – the same event that will see Escobedo officially pick up her gong.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Sarah Burton to exit Alexander McQueen after two decades
The successor to Lee Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton will leave her role as creative director after showing her S/S 2024 collection later this month
By Jack Moss Published
-
Architecture books to inspire shelf love
Here at Wallpaper*, we’ve got architecture books piling up; among them, these are the photographic tomes, architects’ monographs and limited editions that we couldn’t resist
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Vacheron Constantin and artist Zaria Forman celebrate the icy Icelandic landscape
Vacheron Constantin partners with American artist and explorer Zaria Forman for a new campaign
By Hannah Silver Published
-
2023 Doolan Best Building award shortlist is revealed
The 2023 Doolan Best Building award shortlist has been revealed, spotlighting exceptional architecture in Scotland
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
RA Architecture Prize 2023 awarded to Shane de Blacam
The RA Architecture Prize 2023 has been announced, naming Dublin-based architect Shane de Blacam as its winner
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Architecture AU Award for Social Impact announces its joint winners
The Architecture AU Award for Social Impact 2023 announces joint winners: the Fulcrum Agency and Kaunitz Yeung Architecture
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Yasmeen Lari celebrated with RIBA Royal Gold Medal 2023
Pakistan’s Yasmeen Lari has been presented with the RIBA Royal Gold Medal 2023 this week, marking her celebrations as this year’s architecture honour recipient
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement 2023 awarded to Nigerian artist-designer Demas Nwoko
We caught up with the recipient of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement 2023 at the Biennale Architettura, Nigerian artist-designer Demas Nwoko
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Award for Social Impact announces its 2023 shortlist
The ArchitectureAU Award for Social Impact shortlist has been announced, recognising over 30 practices prioritising social benefits
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Wildfire watchtower in Cyprus offers prototype for the future
Built for the Department of Forests in Cyprus, this watchtower by architecture studio Anastasiou Misseri has been recognised in the State Architecture Awards
By Martha Elliott Published
-
RIAS’ Doolan Award 2022 goes to Quarry Studios by Moxon Architects
Quarry Studios by Moxon Architects scoops RIAS’ Doolan Award 2022
By Ellie Stathaki Published