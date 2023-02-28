Stereo Covent Garden is a multitasking, fun-filled home of entertainment

Stereo Covent Garden's eclectic drama offers New York-meets-Paris vibes with strong design undertones, right in the heart of London. The venue, promising vibrant, late-night entertainment in the form of carefully curated live music, killer cocktails and scrumptious food, is the newest brainchild of international hospitality brand Experimental Group – the team behind the ever-popular Experimental Cocktail Club Chinatown and the Henrietta hotel. With Stereo Covent Garden, its creators come with a fresh proposition: a sophisticated venue for the urbane professional that brings several quality entertainment experiences together. Why leave, they seem to suggest, when you can find everything in one fun-filled home?

(Image credit: Mr Tripper)

Stereo Covent Garden

The space is accessed through a fairly inconspicuous, black double door, and then down two flights of stairs into a fittingly mysterious basement. It has been designed by London-based studio Afroditi, led by its founder, architectural interiors and design specialist Afroditi Krassa. The award-winning practice, whose previous accolades include Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay and Dishoom, orchestrated an interior that brings together dancing, live music, bar and dining experiences into one flowing, open-plan layout.

The idea here is that this hard-working entertainment hub can cater to different needs and desires throughout the evening – once you're here, you can eat, drink, dance and listen to a range of artists all in one outing, moving through different parts of a single space as the night progresses.

(Image credit: Steve Ryan)

Drawing on the timeless values of an old-school New York-style bar, blended with restrained Parisian cabaret tones, the result is a very 21st century, multitasking interior, allowing for 500-person capacity and a 40-cover restaurant. Soft, low tables and seating meet the welcoming round edges of bar counters and balustrades comfortably clad in a selection of fabrics, leather and reflective surfaces throughout.

The bar, mesmerisingly illuminated by 88 glowing globes and a high, reflective ceiling, sits on a central 'island', raised across the similarly raised stage (the dance floor is located between them). Metal detailing, a deep and warm, dark colour palette of red, brown and burgundy shades, artwork, and a balanced arrangement of upholstered and timber furniture complete the composition.

(Image credit: Steve Ryan)

Areas are discreetly sectioned through floor-level changes and low partitions, which still allow vistas across the club, so that guests can feel part of the whole – in a pleasingly old-fashioned, 20th-century-speakeasy-inspired atmosphere, where diners, dancers and spectators contribute to and share an experience.

(Image credit: Steve Ryan)

In sync with Stereo Covent Garden's overall themes, chef-restaurateur Andrew Clarke composed a series of dishes for the menu that sprinkle American classics with French influences – complemented by plenty of delicious vegetarian options. There are cheeseburgers, hot wings, nachos, steaks and lobster pie; alongside several lighter snacks and nibbles, including stuffed peppers, celery and gorgonzola, and eggs and kimchi. The dishes are filling but not heavy – simply fuelling guests for a post-diner dance.

The cocktails to accompany these are suitably well-thought-out, ranging from perfectly poised classics (Negronis) and twists on others, such as the Californication – a mix of tequila blanco, red pepper, agave, chipotle tincture, and Two Keys pink grapefruit soda.

(Image credit: Mr Tripper)

Stereo Covent Garden's uniqueness however, is underlined by the fact that all this is accompanied by an array of house music genres – both live and from the DJ booth. Hand-picked musicians and vocalists provide a stream of uplifting tunes you can't help but tap your feet to, ensuring a night that's quite different to other bars in the area.

'Fun’ and ‘party’ sit at the core of London's latest late-night music venue, say its creators; and the team worked hard to create the right atmosphere, carving options and flexibility, as well as a range of high-quality offerings for their guests, all wrapped in an appetising envelope of fine, contemporary design.

(Image credit: Steve Ryan)

(Image credit: Mr Tripper)

(Image credit: Steve Ryan)

(Image credit: Mr Tripper)

stereocoventgarden.com (opens in new tab)

afroditi.com (opens in new tab)