Cantinetta Antinori is a Florentine wine-making family’s new gem of a London restaurant
Cantinetta Antinori opens in Knightsbridge, offering excellent Tuscan cuisine paired with the family’s storied wine
Discover a Florentine gem set in the heart of Knightsbridge – Cantinetta Antinori is a new London restaurant where excellent Tuscan food is offered alongside outstanding Italian wine made by the renowned Antinori family. They have been making wine for more than six centuries, and stand behind some of Italy’s most prestigious wines. Their story began in 1385, when Giovanni di Piero Antinori became a member of the Florentine Winemakers’ Guild. Since then, the family business, Marchesi Antinori, has passed from one generation to the next and is now led by the 26th generation: sisters Albiera, Allegra and Alessia Antinori.
Take a seat at Cantinetta Antinori in London
The new Cantinetta Antinori is the family’s first London outpost (following openings in Zurich, Moscow, Vienna and Monaco) and occupies three floors of a building tucked away on Harriet Street, just off Sloane Street. The interior, by architectural firm Archflorence, was inspired by the first Cantinetta Antinori, founded in 1957 by the sisters’ grandfather Niccolò Antinori, at the family’s 15th-century Florentine home, Palazzo Antinori (one of the best examples of Renaissance architecture in Florence).
The vibrant decor reflects the family heritage, featuring classic Florentine motifs and unique pieces from the family collection. A striking painting of the family tree takes pride of place by the bar, which is adorned with handcrafted brass vine leaves. The London Cantinetta is both opulent and intimate, comprising a series of inviting spaces hued in rich, jewel-like tones, including the bar on the ground floor and various private dining rooms. It gives a wonderful sense that you've wandered in from a Florentine side street, rather than Knightsbridge. Fittingly, the restaurant looks out onto the shining shopfronts of other noted Italian brands, including Gucci and Bottega Veneta, adding to a pleasing feeling of being immersed in Italian luxury.
Allegra Antinori remarks, ‘In Florence, beauty and harmony are in our DNA. We produced the most beautiful churches, duomos and palazzos. Now we produce wine. When you are surrounded by beauty growing up, you develop a taste for it.’
The restaurant offers an array of Tuscan cuisine, with dishes that highlight both traditional and contemporary recipes, made from the finest seasonal ingredients. There is a delectable selection of cured meat, including Wagyu proscuitto; a dedicated truffle menu; as well as handmade pasta such as lobster linguine and cacio e pepe; and of course, the magnificent bistecca all fiorentina. Those with a sweet tooth may indulge in pistachio tiramisu – served table-side with a Florentine flourish.
The food is beautifully complemented by celebrated Antinori wines from an extensive cellar, including a collection of exclusive vintages from the family estates, and with knowledgable sommeliers at hand you may be sure of a perfect pairing. The bar area is open for all-day dining, and presents a wonderful place to slip into at any time to enjoy delicious food with a glass or two of something special.
Cantinetta Antinori is also somewhere you can learn about elite Italian wine and food, at wine events and tastings, and every Friday and Saturday it hosts live music evenings with an evolving roster of Jazz musicians and bands.
Allegra Antinori says, ‘Cantinetta Antinori has been part of Florentine city life since 1957, motivated by the desire to have people experience a taste of typical Tuscan hospitality, with perfect pairings between our wines and the traditional cuisine. Still inspired by the same passion, we are excited to begin our new story in London and welcome the community with our heartfelt Tuscan hospitality.’
Melina Keays is the entertaining director of Wallpaper*. She has been part of the brand since the magazine’s launch in 1996, and is responsible for entertaining content across the print and digital platforms, and for Wallpaper’s creative agency Bespoke. A native Londoner, Melina takes inspiration from the whole spectrum of art and design – including film, literature, and fashion. Her work for the brand involves curating content, writing, and creative direction – conceiving luxury interior landscapes with a focus on food, drinks, and entertaining in all its forms
