Bay Area exhibition spotlights San Francisco furniture design community
Bay Area furniture design is the subject of ‘Works in Progress’, an exhibition on view at the American Industrial Center in San Francisco’s Dogpatch district until 23 January 2024
‘Works in Progress’, a regrettably brief exhibition taking place at the American Industrial Center in San Francisco's Dogpatch district until 23 January 2024, is as much about local designers talking to each other as it is about local design – community-building as much as profile-building.
Design in the Bay Area
Bay Area furniture design has long been overshadowed by Silicon Valley's virtual excellence, but it has always harboured its gems. In recent years, it's shifted from mass production towards a maker movement and bespoke craftsmanship, from minimalism and simple sustainability towards experiment and eclecticism, experience and storytelling, upcycling and circularity. It has become less niche and more diverse.
Reflecting all of this, ‘Works in Progress’ is an elegantly concise show of 12 pieces by 13 creative studios, co-curated by three designers (from three separate studios), and the first of an indefinite series. Kelley Perumbeti (Office of Tangible Space), Kate Greenberg, and Sahra Jajarmikhayat selected similarly scaled seating pieces by a range of studios, artists, interior designers, and craftspeople. 'I like to think of each piece as a self-portrait of each designer/studio, encompassing the look and ethos of their practice,' says Jajarmikhayat.
Greenberg agrees. 'Everything from proportion and material language to outlook on the world are hidden here in plain sight. The first time we brought these pieces together in one room, it felt like you could set aside any two and they either shared surprising common ground or duelling affirmations.'
Viewing Greenberg and Jajarmikhayat's collaborative side table, made of glass, next to Prowl Studio’s stool, made from a 3D textile knit from wool and recycled polyester, the materials and forms couldn’t be more different. But both comment on natural phenomena – one, erosion, the other, regeneration after wildfire.
At a glance, furniture artist Caleb Ferris' wooden stool could be mistaken for melting marble, an endearingly flatfooted version of ball and claw-foot seating. This elegantly cartoonish maximalism offers a striking contrast to design-build studio Fyrn's luxe-industrial stool, crafted using a proprietary system of replaceable (read: customisable, product life-extending) components.
Art and design collective Studio Ahead worked with textile brand JG Switzer to make its Merino wool stool, which was felted by founder Jessica Switzer herself, using fibre from her own Sonoma County flock. It sits beside a work of ‘nostalgic futurism’ crafted by NJ Roseti, a small windowless building of a stool with a restrained Memphis form and colour scheme.
Woodworker Duncan Oja is influenced by found forms, tree offcuts, tool marks and textures. Ido Yoshimoto (featured in our Wallpaper* USA 300 guide to creative America, and also with a piece in the exhibition ‘100 Hooks’ at JB Blunk Estate, until 11 February) is an artist and arborist who salvages wood and bone and finds inspiration in rot, rust, weathering and growth. Looking at their stools – one rough-sawn charred oak, the other carved from old-growth redwood – you can almost hear the two men sitting down together, drinks in hand.
'Works in Progress' is on view until 23 January 2024
American Industrial Center
2345 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
The Beosound A9 x MonoNeon brings bold colour to the ultra-refined Danish speaker system
Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound A9 limited-edition speaker with musician MonoNeon sees the brand continue its collaborative streak
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S24 series goes all out on AI
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is announced, with a host of AI-powered functions designed to transform your relationship with your phone
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Unseen images by JK Bruce-Vanderpuije are a glimpse of life in 20th-century Ghana
Late Ghanaian photographer JK Bruce-Vanderpuije’s works are on show at Efie Gallery in Dubai, offering a vision of a nation across the decades
By Tianna Williams Published
-
More than pretty chairs: ‘Enthroned’ at Jessica Silverman's gallery is a celebration of female talent
'Enthroned' is an exhibition at San Francisco’s Jessica Silverman gallery showcasing sculptural works by outstanding female creators (on view until 2 March 2024)
By Julie Baumgardner Published
-
The Malin Wedgewood Houston offers a rich, earthy co-working environment
The Malin Wedgewood Houston co-working space opens in Nashville, Tennessee and becomes the fourth and largest location in a thriving portfolio
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Discover Super Bowl star-turned-designer Michael Bennett’s furniture
Working under Studio Kër, Michael Bennett imbues his sculptural furniture with poignant references to Black history and African diasporic design – now on view at Chicago’s Rebuild Foundation until 11 February 2024
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
‘100 Hooks’ at JB Blunk Estate: a design exhibition to get hung up on
‘100 Hooks’ is an exhibition by the JB Blunk Estate (until 11 February 2024), presenting a hundred pieces by designers and artists that represent the late creator’s spirit
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Frank Traynor makes everyday objects extraordinary
Frank Traynor’s ‘A Can Opener of Myself’ – a ‘maximalist, minimalist contradiction’ of adorned objects – is at The Future Perfect, New York (until 31 December 2023)
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Sandbox Films’ New York office nods to the Golden Age of Hollywood with a film noir setting
Sandbox Films, a Manhattan-based production company, gets an interior overhaul inspired by European art-deco cinema
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Walker Art Center opens new collectible design shop
Idea House 3, the Walker Art Center’s new design shopping experience, highlights works from local and international talents
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Abask gets real at Salon Art + Design in New York
Digital retail destination Abask presents its design collectibles as part of a select group of Special Design Partners, a new feature of the fair’s 12th edition (until 13 November 2023)
By Pei-Ru Keh Published