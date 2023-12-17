‘100 Hooks’ at JB Blunk Estate: a design exhibition to get hung up on
‘100 Hooks’ is an exhibition by the JB Blunk Estate, presenting a hundred pieces by designers and artists that represent the late creator’s spirit
For the past decade, Mariah Nielson has been working to preserve the heritage and work of her father, the late sculptor JB Blunk. Having based herself at the Inverness, California, studio for her projects, she has not only been looking at Blunk’s past work, but also explored how his legacy can inspire curations of current and future pieces, through exhibitions and special commissions inspired by the artist’s processes and collaborations.
‘100 Hooks’ at JB Blunk Estate
In 2023, the Blunk Space was the background to a series of exhibitions exploring a variety of aesthetics and craft techniques, often shown in conversation with the artist’s work. The latest project (what Nielson admits is the most ambitious to date) is an exhibition featuring 100 hooks, chosen as an example of a utilitarian object with myriad possibilities, between functionality and craft, and made by an eclectic roster of designers that includes industry veterans such as Jasper Morrison, Ilse Crawford and Martino Gamper, and emerging designers, as well as artists from different disciplines, from Minjae Kim to Ido Yoshimoto.
The exhibition nods to a 1981 project by Blunk, dubbed ‘100 Plates’ and shown at Inverness’ David Cole Gallery. ‘The restriction of this one type of object was a chance for him to play around with different modes of expression,’ Nielson says. ‘And even the essential idea of that form: some of the plates were functional and some were sculptural. We're excited to invite such a wide range of artists to participate, continuing JB's legacy through this expanding community.’
‘100 Hooks’ will be on display until 11 February 2024
Blunk Space
11101 CA-1 #105
Point Reyes Station, CA 94956
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
