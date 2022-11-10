Vintage Ikea pop-up makes London debut

Vintage Ikea seller Billy for Sale has announced a two-day London pop-up, marking its first in-person event. Dubbed Casa Billy, the event is set to take place over the spaces of Clerkenwell’s Dinner Party Gallery for the weekend of 12 and 13 November 2022.

Casa Billy: a vintage Ikea pop-up in London

‘Tajt’ denim chair, 1973 (Image credit: Courtesy Billy for Sale)

Casa Billy will feature the vintage Ikea dealer’s latest acquisitions, pieces from the Swedish company’s archives that include the 1973 ‘Tajt’ denim easy chair by Gillis Lundgren, Walter Papst’s fibreglass ‘Munken’ stacking chairs from the 1970s, and the ‘Anima’ steel and leather dining chairs, a 1991 design by Törd Bjorklund. The sale will also include smaller accessories, with objects such as vases, tableware and candlesticks starting from £15.

As part of the pop-up, more than 100 designs from Ikea’s past (including furniture, lighting and objects) are shown in a revolving installation and accompanied by a photographic exhibition by Dexter Lander. Lander was commissioned by Billy for Sale to create a series of images that explore their collection of anthropomorphic vintage Ikea objects.

‘Kräsen’ candlesticks, 1987 (Image credit: Courtesy Billy for Sale)

Billy for Sale started in November 2020, from an idea by artist Harry Stayt, who had up until that time been an avid collector of 1980s and 1990s Ikea designs. Named after what are possibly the most popular Ikea shelves, the ‘Billy’ bookcase, Stayt’s collection spanned five decades of furniture, catalogues and accessories.

‘Anima’ chair, 1991 (Image credit: Courtesy Billy for Sale)

Through his platform, Stayt has brought to the spotlight a less-known element of Ikea’s identity: many of the Billy for Sale items are colourful, postmodern and playful, something that is reflected in the London pop-up.

Casa Billy is open on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 November, 12-6pm

Dinner Party Gallery, 70 Clerkenwell Rd, London EC1M 5QA

billy.forsale

PARLÖR, 2003 (Image credit: Courtesy Billy for Sale)