Misha Khan masters anti-conformism with a furniture collection inspired by human shapes

By Maria Cristina Didero
In the bustling tapestry of creative intersections Misha Khan's 'Morphologica' collection is a beacon of autobiographical creation. Created for Meritalia (the Italian furniture brand acquired by Gufram's Italian Radical Design group in 2023, and whose catalogue includes some of Gaetano Pesce's most imaginative upholstered seating) and presented at Salone del Mobile 2024, the collection comprises a sofa and an armchair, both inspired by human shapes. The series also marks Kahn's first collaboration with a furniture brand, his work usually existing primarily in the collectible design sphere. 

The New York based designer has always been a master of anti-conformism, surprising the audience with unusual forms and bright, powerful associations of colours as well as an audacious use of materials. The new pieces integrate his signature gestures into a product that can be produced by the company, an integration that implies not only the exploration of new perspectives within today’s industry but also a real adventure for Kahn, ultimately showcasing the versatility and adaptability of his talent.

Misha Khan colourful sofas

'I come to projects with different approaches, sometimes sketching, sometimes making small models, and sometimes sculpting directly into the computer,' he says. 'I find that it can be useful to try them all as the first marks often give the character in the end piece.' 

His approach combining material manipulation and casual alterations is embodied in the sofa and armchair conceived for Meritalia, expressing his specific idea of creativity: 'They are made of impossible shapes, just like a rollercoaster,' he explains. 'I love the experience of working surprising myself, and I found that same sentiment in the historical works of Meritalia, so I’m happy we could capture it again for our first project together. 

'I believe there’s a way to work with intuition and emotion beyond being naïve, and I have tried to find this balance between the objectives of building and engineering, and the spirit of endless possibility. I also believe that things can communicate with us in a way that isn’t about us as people and our narratives; they have this kind of intangible energy of matter that resonates with us on a different plane. I think this type of thingness is a very useful emotional cartographer that can be a mirror for us, or a recording for a feeling in time.'

Misha Khan colourful sofas

Misha Kahn was asked by Charley Vezza, owner of the company, to produce an upholstered, modular sofa. The 'Morphologica' armchair and sofa are made of an assemblage of modules – 12 for the sofa and 8 for the armchair – of sculpted polyurethane foam upholstered with fabric. A solid metal structure allows for the roller coasters of foam to swirl, enmesh and expand, resulting in an experimental, and, in Kahn's words, almost ‘shocking couch’. 

The colour palette was sourced by a software with the input of working on 5 basic colours, playing with a different tone for each module. Because of the software, the colour possibilities are endless, a match to the pop-modernity of Meritalia.

Does Kahn consider himself a designer or an artist? As a child, he wanted to direct Claymation films. 'I think I just bring a related feeling to the different pieces, emphasizing their connection even if the materials and techniques are quite varied.'

He is a perfect representation of a rebel within his own industry, playing with unusual shapes, breaking down and moving freely between disciplines, mixing his creative chaos with the more rigorous rules of industrial design. 'Sometimes an object can be so strange and obscure, and someone still wants it - just one person in the world. I love that, but I also love trying to tap into something more universal, but still totally anachronistic and unfamiliar.'

The 'Morphologica' collection by Misha Kahn for Meritalia will be shown as part of the  Italian Radical Design Pavilion at Salone del Mobile, Hall 24, Booth M10-M12

