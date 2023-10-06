Max Lamb’s latest furniture is made of cardboard boxes

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

'Box' is a new body of work by Max Lamb, shown at London's Gallery Fumi (until 18 November 2023) and featuring furniture made from cardboard.

Throughout his career, Lamb has often experimented with materials usually overlooked in furniture design, or used traditional matter in innovative ways. His past furniture collections have included a series of pieces made using a tree felled from his grandfather's garden, and seating made with boards made of recycled textiles by Kvadrat Really.

He also often works with materials that we'd consider more traditional in furniture-making terms, but when he does, his approach is unique, as he experiments in his workshop bending metal, creating puzzle-like compositions from wood and stone, and drilling marble.

Max Lamb cardboard designs: ‘Box’ at Gallery Fumi

(Image credit: Thomas Joseph Wright - Penguins Egg Photo)

Lamb's collaboration with Gallery Fumi dates back to the early days of his career, when gallery founders Valerio Capo and Sam Pratt spotted his furniture made of expanded polystyrene with polyurethane rubber coating. Over the years, his work for the gallery has included Japanese lacquer and tufted pillow-like furniture, as well as an ongoing development of the ‘Poly’ series.

For this latest body of work, Lamb went back to the single material concept, creating 30 objects (mostly seating and tables) that stem from his interest in sustainability and the challenge of elevating scrap materials through his designs.

(Image credit: Thomas Joseph Wright - Penguins Egg Photo)

Lamb wanted to experiment with a pile of cardboard that has been accumulating at the studio, including cardboard tubes, corrugated cardboard and delivery boxes, offering a spectrum of colours, shapes and textures. The process involved Lamb cutting, scoring, crushing and reassembling the pieces, using bolts, screws, paper gum tape and a wheatbased glue he developed using flour and water.

(Image credit: Thomas Joseph Wright - Penguins Egg Photo)

By assembling the volumes into layers, he was able to create a structure that has the strength of wood or stone, while exposing the making process and the material's origin. With this method, he created classically archetypal chairs, balloon-like stools, chunky tables as well as designs that recall Lamb's pieces in much different materials.

‘From the early days when we showed Max’s first works at our original gallery in Shoreditch, we've watched him grow alongside us,' says Capo. 'His latest project is a true testament to his talent and creativity and we feel fortunate to be a part of his artistic journey.'

'Box' by Max Lamb is on view until 18 November 2023

Gallery Fumi

2-3 Hay Hill

London W1J 6AS

galleryfumi.com

maxlamb.org

(Image credit: Thomas Joseph Wright - Penguins Egg Photo)

(Image credit: Thomas Joseph Wright - Penguins Egg Photo)