Marco Campardo wins Design Museum’s emerging designer prize
The Design Museum, London, announces Marco Campardo as winner of The Ralph Saltzman Prize, an annual accolade to celebrate and support emerging designers
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
London-based Italian designer Marco Campardo is the winner of the Design Museum’s second edition of The Ralph Saltzman Prize, an annual award for emerging designers. As part of the prize, Campardo is being awarded a £5,000 bursary, while the museum will present his work through a solo exhibition from 2 February until 3 April 2023.
The award was established in 2022, when it was won by British designer Mac Collins. Created as a legacy to Ralph Saltzman, it became a way to offer emerging designers an opportunity to expand their work and reach, through a financial contribution and the exposure of an exhibition. Ralph Saltzman was the co-founder and chairman of Designtex, and through his company, he championed many innovations in design and sustainability.
Marco Campardo: Ralph Saltzman Prize winner 2023
‘Marco is a fitting winner of the prize: his work is very of the moment and visually arresting,’ says Lisa Saltzman, Ralph Saltzman’s daughter and the force behind the award’s establishment. ‘He is using a lot of waste material and showing a clear sustainability narrative. His idea of reusing and the focus on sustainability is utterly compelling. This is something my father was doing over 20 years ago, so he is continuing that legacy.’
Campardo is best known for his ‘Jello’ series of furniture, part of a solo exhibition at design gallery Riviera, curated by Simpleflair and shown during Fuorisalone 2022. The exhibition, the designer noted, ‘explored the ways in which objects can be generated by shaping systems of production and making, rather than focusing on individual form-giving’. Made of UV-resistant polyurethane resin in a series of bright hues, the simple shapes of the designs were achieved with a low-tech mould, leaving traces of the process on the final object.
But Campardo’s material reach also includes furniture made of reclaimed Alpi wood, safety glass, brass, and, most recently, expanded clay and sugar, for Selfridges’ 'Visions for the Future’. Campardo was nominated by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby, the award’s shortlist being put together by five established designers and studios.
‘I am extremely honoured to have received The Ralph Saltzman Prize,’ comments Campardo. ‘Having moved to London from Italy and set up my practice in 2019, the fact my work has been recognised by the judging panel is extremely humbling, as well as an encouragement for the future development of my work. The fact that the Design Museum has decided to reward work that is often speculative and sits somewhat outside the canon of industrial design is perhaps a testament to the richness of the contemporary design landscape. I would also like to thank Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby for nominating me for this prize, giving me this unexpected but incredibly exciting opportunity to showcase my work to the wider public, and to Lisa Saltzman for making it all possible.’
Concludes Justin McGuirk, chair of judges for The Ralph Saltzman Prize, and chief curator at the Design Museum: ‘We are delighted that Marco has won this year’s Saltzman Prize. His practice spans an impressively diverse range of approaches, including inventive uses for waste materials. The way he creates small-scale versions of industrial processes is particularly intriguing. Whatever his process, the outcomes are always alluring.’
The exhibition of Marco Campardo's work will be on show from 2 February until 3 April 2023.
224-238 Kensington High St, London W8 6AG
marcocampardo.com (opens in new tab)
designmuseum.org (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
The Audi Activesphere is the fourth in a series of genre-defying concept cars
The Audi Activesphere concept offers up the SUV of tomorrow, a sleek luxury coupé that can dress down and transform into a pick-up truck
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Home and art gallery Maison Colbert is a London transformation story
Maison Colbert by Chris Dyson Architects reimagines a row of London houses into a single home and artist's gallery in the East End
By Marwa El Mubark • Published
-
Stanya Kahn’s Frieze Los Angeles commission to unearth the ‘understory’ of human intervention in nature
We speak to multidisciplinary artist Stanya Kahn, whose ‘Understory’ installation will be unveiled at Frieze Los Angeles for the 2023 R.U.in.ART Commission
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
The Design Museum celebrates Yinka Ilori’s world
From community-focused commissions to design for play, 'Yinka Ilori: Parables of Happiness' (open until 25 June 2023) celebrates the British-Nigerian designer's creativity, his influences and his inspirations
By Shawn Adams • Last updated
-
Mac Collins honoured with Design Museum’s inaugural emerging designer prize
The Design Museum announces British designer Mac Collins as the recipient of the Ralph Saltzman Prize, a new annual accolade to celebrate and support emerging designers
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
In conversation: David Adjaye and Stella McCartney on the future of design
This weekend, London's Design Museum presents a special #DesignDispatch discussion between two creative greats
By Elly Parsons • Last updated
-
Small wonder: London’s new Design Museum opens its bijou boutique
By Elly Parsons • Last updated
-
Sold!: Sir Jony Ive creates unique Apple wares for Design Museum auction
By Elly Parsons • Last updated
-
Best of both worlds: Medical ’Organs-on-Chips’ wins 2015 Design Museum Design of the Year Award
By Tom Howells • Last updated