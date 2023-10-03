Major Barbie exhibition announced at Design Museum, London
The Design Museum has announced a major Barbie exhibition (5 July 2024 – 23 February 2025) to coincide with the doll’s 65th anniversary
In 2024, London’s Design Museum will host a retrospective looking back at Barbie’s history to celebrate the doll’s 65th anniversary. The Barbie exhibition will be curated by Design Museum curator Danielle Thom and cover the history of Barbie design through fashion, architecture, furniture and vehicles, among other elements.
Barbie exhibition at Design Museum: the design story of a cultural icon
The much-anticipated Barbie exhibition has been three years in the making: the Design Museum team has been given access to the Barbie archives in California to chart the history of the cultural icon. Within the exhibition will be rare and unique items from the archives as well as museum acquisitions and private loans that together will map the story of the iconic brand.
The story of Barbie started in 1959, when Ruth Handler decided to create a doll that would serve as a toy but also a model for her daughter Barbara, giving her a narrative that differed from what was available to children at the time.
Over the years, Barbie has become the centre of a unique cultural movement that has given kids everywhere the chance to challenge stereotypes and imagine a wider web of professional and personal possibilities while experimenting with design through iconic Barbie Dreamhouses, diverse fashion and more.
'Barbie is one of the most recognisable brands on the planet and as we’ve seen recently, her story evolves with each new generation,' said Tim Marlow, director and CEO of the Design Museum. 'I am delighted that we can announce that we’re planning to mark Barbie’s 65th birthday with a major exhibition, and I want to thank Mattel for collaborating with us through their extensive archive to help us tell this story. We look forward next year to displaying a whole range of eye-catching objects, some familiar but many never seen before, to showcase the evolution of design across the decades of Barbie’s world.'
'Barbie' is going to be on view 5 July 2024 – 23 February 2025, tickets will go on sale from Spring 2024
Design Museum
224-238 Kensington High St
London W8 6AG
-
