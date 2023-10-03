Major Barbie exhibition announced at Design Museum, London

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In 2024, London’s Design Museum will host a retrospective looking back at Barbie’s history to celebrate the doll’s 65th anniversary. The Barbie exhibition will be curated by Design Museum curator Danielle Thom and cover the history of Barbie design through fashion, architecture, furniture and vehicles, among other elements.



Barbie exhibition at Design Museum: the design story of a cultural icon

1985 'Day to Night' Barbie (Image credit: Mattel, Inc)

The much-anticipated Barbie exhibition has been three years in the making: the Design Museum team has been given access to the Barbie archives in California to chart the history of the cultural icon. Within the exhibition will be rare and unique items from the archives as well as museum acquisitions and private loans that together will map the story of the iconic brand.

The story of Barbie started in 1959, when Ruth Handler decided to create a doll that would serve as a toy but also a model for her daughter Barbara, giving her a narrative that differed from what was available to children at the time.

Over the years, Barbie has become the centre of a unique cultural movement that has given kids everywhere the chance to challenge stereotypes and imagine a wider web of professional and personal possibilities while experimenting with design through iconic Barbie Dreamhouses, diverse fashion and more.

A 2022 book explored the design and cultural history of the Barbie Dreamhouse (Image credit: Evelyn Pustka for Pin-Up)

'Barbie is one of the most recognisable brands on the planet and as we’ve seen recently, her story evolves with each new generation,' said Tim Marlow, director and CEO of the Design Museum. 'I am delighted that we can announce that we’re planning to mark Barbie’s 65th birthday with a major exhibition, and I want to thank Mattel for collaborating with us through their extensive archive to help us tell this story. We look forward next year to displaying a whole range of eye-catching objects, some familiar but many never seen before, to showcase the evolution of design across the decades of Barbie’s world.'

'Barbie' is going to be on view 5 July 2024 – 23 February 2025, tickets will go on sale from Spring 2024

Design Museum

224-238 Kensington High St

London W8 6AG

designmuseum.org