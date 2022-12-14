It’s a Barbie world: new book charts the evolution of the Barbie Dreamhouse
Mattel Creations and Pin-Up present ‘Barbie Dreamhouse: An Architectural Survey’, exploring the fantasy home’s evolution, from its first appearance in 1962 to its latest iteration in 2021
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Barbie Dreamhouse, America’s most adored dollhouse, is now celebrated with a definitive tome. In celebration of the house’s 60th anniversary, Mattel Creations and the architectural magazine Pin-Up have come together to release a 152-page hardcover design book that comprehensively charts the fantasy home’s evolution, from its first appearance in 1962 to its latest iteration in 2021. Filled with architectural drawings, original photography by Evelyn Pustka and a collection of essays and interviews with academics and designers, such as Kelly Wearstler, Rafael de Cardenas, the DJ/producer Honey Dijon and curator Alexandra Cunningham, the book is as legitimate an architectural study as that of any other iconic home.
Barbie Dreamhouse, the definitive book
Written and edited by Pin-Up founder Felix Burrichter and writer/brand semiotician Whitney Mallett, Barbie Dreamhouse: An Architectural Survey celebrates Barbie’s boundary-pushing appeal that has transcended the worlds of fashion, design, style, culture and anthropology.
The Dreamhouse is acknowledged as a model for architecture throughout the course of its existence, always pushing the benchmark of possibility that Barbie herself has long inspired. Breaking with traditional dollhouse conventions since its inception, the Dollhouse design has reiterated Barbie’s independence in each version, while reflecting the lifestyle trends of the times. From a midcentury modern bungalow to a fanciful, all-pink townhouse in the 1990s and then the equally exuberant fun tower, whose elevator now notably fits a wheelchair and is plastered with scenographies that would be as perfect for a Zoom background as they are for recording TikTok videos, the house continues to accurately sum up contemporary design and domestic ideals. As fantastical as it may appear, it truly is a Barbie world and we’re just living in a fraction of it.
‘Pin-Up’s Barbie Dreamhouse book explores the machinations of our collective domestic fantasies through the mix of architectural history and popular culture,’ say Burrichter and Mallett. ‘Since the first Dreamhouse in 1962, Barbie’s homes have transformed and evolved, richly quoting 20th- and early 21st-century architecture and design history. Our book documents the impact Barbie has had on the global architectural imagination.’
Ben Ganz, the Swiss art director who designed the book, adds, ‘We designed the book like a proper architecture monograph, with consistent photography and detailed drawings. We wanted to display the breadth of architectural styles in a very dynamic and professional way, to create the ultimate taxonomy of the Barbie Dreamhouse.’
The book is being released in an edition of 200, with 50 collector’s editions available for the most ardent fans.
mattelcreations.com (opens in new tab)
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
The best 7 Christmas installations in London for art lovers
As London decks its halls for the festive season, explore our pick of the best Christmas installations for the art-, design- and fashion-minded
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Jun Kamei’s fabric innovations are breathing life into a sustainable future
Innovative material technology developed by Jun Kamei for an underwater future has spawned a new sportswear fabric that can be endlessly reused and recycled
By Simon Mills • Published
-
We Are Rewind takes tape into the 21st century
We Are Rewind’s self-consciously retro Cassette Player is designed to tap into our ongoing obsession for analogue formats. Just the thing for your mixtape 2022?
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Studiomama turns scrap wood into charming animals
Studiomama unveils The Off-Cuts, a book chronicling its menagerie of wooden animals made using scraps from its workshop
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Inventive street furniture, old and contemporary, explored in a new book
The unexplored culture of street furniture (from public infrastructure to makeshift seating) is at the heart of Edwin Heathcote’s ‘On the Street’
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
The theatrical world of Lee Broom is celebrated in a new book
Lee Broom: Fashioning Design, published by Rizzoli, charts the designer’s 15 years in the industry in dramatic style
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Woman Made: the book celebrating great women in design
International Women’s Day 2022: new pioneering tome by Phaidon and Kering celebrates over 200 women designers from contemporary history, alongside a series of initiatives to further expand its contents' impact
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Go on a dream holiday with this virtual reality book
Kiss & Fly is a new AR book that blends print media with digital technology for a virtual vacation
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Remembering Haçienda: a journey through the aesthetics of club culture
New photography book Haçienda Landscapes explores the modern myth and magic of the Manchester club
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Yves Behar on his design for good
On the occasion of his new monograph, Yves Behar: Designing Ideas, we talk to the Fuseproject founder on his career journey, technology and ‘the slow, winding journey of design’
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Exploring the most exciting interior designers working today
Phaidon’s By Design is a visually arresting tome celebrating the most exciting interior designers working today, from Neri & Hu to Studio Shamshiri
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated