LoveFrom to offer design scholarships in USA and UK

LoveFrom, the design collective led by Jony Ive, has announced the launch of LoveFrom Scholarships, a new programme that supports prospective design students with the aim of increasing representation in design.

Launched in 2019, LoveFrom is a multidisciplinary collective based on developing new visual ideas, with clients including Ferrari, Terra Carta and the Steve Jobs Archive.

The launch of LoveFrom Scholarships

Jony Ive (Image credit: Alasdair McLellan)

‘We recognise that lack of diversity has negatively impacted both the design community and society,’ reads a note introducing the initiative. ‘The LoveFrom Scholarship programme aims to increase representation by encouraging and supporting routes into industry for designers of all backgrounds.’

Every year, LoveFrom will support one student at California College of the Arts and Rhode Island School of Design, and up to two students at London’s Royal College of Art, at both undergraduate and postgraduate level. The scholarships will cover tuition fees in full, as well as some living expenses, and will be targeted at disciplines that reflect LoveFrom’s scope.

The scholarships, LoveFrom announces, are funded through endowments, with long-term financial commitments to each college that will provide permanent annual funding for each scholarship. Information on how to apply will be provided directly by the schools, which will be able to offer guidance as part of the annual fall admission process.

For more information on the schools' admission process:

