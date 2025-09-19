This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story, Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.

Gunia Project, the Ukrainian design and lifestyle brand, has opened a new flagship in Kyiv. The traditional-meets-contemporary space occupies a historic building that once served as the Embassy of the Republic of Panama.

It took nearly six months to find a location that would effectively embody Gunia’s aesthetic vision. Though the building settled upon had remained unused for some time due to perceived building constraints, Anastasiia Tempynska of Kyiv-based architecture and interior studio Temp Project, who worked on the design, saw its potential.

Designed with the customer experience in mind, the space prioritises clarity and flow. A recessed reception desk facilitates intuitive movement, while a children’s area adds a family-friendly touch. Mirrors in the fitting rooms create a spacious, airy feel, and each section features comfortable waiting areas.

The original dark timber ceilings and wall panels have been preserved, now brightened with soft pastels and cool materials like stainless steel, milky glass and crisp white acrylic, as well as contemporary lighting. Carpeting was introduced not only for its warm, domestic feel, but also for practicality – to help protect the fragile ceramics on display.

The furniture selection draws from classic Ukrainian interiors, and consists of contributions from largely local makers, including Noom, Woo and Cegla Studios; being an artisan studio itself, Gunia was committed to championing Ukrainian craftsmanship. A wooden table, mirror and chair pay homage to traditional carving techniques, as well as the nearby Golden Gate, the ancient entrance to Kyiv. Such cultural references repeat throughout; a colour pairing of chocolate brown and pale blue, for example, is inspired by the refectory at the city’s Saint Sophia Cathedral.

The space is, essentially, a continuation of the story told by Gunia’s products: a conversation between past and present. The brand’s offering – which ranges from whimsical ceramics and jewellery to clothing and accessories – evokes a sense of innocence and nostalgia, like a stroll through a pastoral landscape or old-world village. The store’s design mirrors this with its palette of forest greens, sky blues, floral pinks and water-like reflective materials.

Every detail – from layout to lighting – echoes the brand’s philosophy: that craft, context and culture are inherently linked. The resulting experience reflects both the spirit of Gunia and the soul of Ukraine.