Yes, furniture can be ceramic. This artist is leading the way

2024 was a big year for New York ceramic artist Devin Wilde . His debut collection of vessels, inspired by the brownstone row houses that characterised his Brooklyn upbringing, caught the attention of collectors and enthusiasts. But for Wilde, those vessels were just the beginning, a way to refine his aesthetic sense and establish his voice in a crowded field.

(Image credit: Eric Petschek; Styled by Anthony Amiano)

This year, Wilde has scaled up, both literally and creatively. His body of work has grown to include small tables and furniture pieces, each one a testament to his appreciation for the challenge of creating larger forms.

(Image credit: Eric Petschek; Styled by Anthony Amiano)

‘I’ve always wanted to work at this scale,’ Wilde, who trained as an architect at Stanford, tells Wallpaper*. ‘I’ve come to appreciate the design and engineering that goes into making these forms stable and proportional – There’s a lot happening under the hood to keep them upright.’

(Image credit: Eric Petschek; Styled by Anthony Amiano)

In time for NYCxDesign, Wilde has launched Series No. II, a set of ceramic side and cocktail tables. The collection debuted at Love House last week, with more on view at Lawson Fenning’s New York showroom .

(Image credit: Eric Petschek; Styled by Anthony Amiano)

Wilde’s style is an eclectic fusion of classical architecture, Art Deco and postmodern references, with their geometric shapes and column motifs. His glazes, inspired by oxidized metal and weathered stone, lend a sense of something unearthed, like an ancient artefact that was pulled from an Italian lake.

‘Devin has the unique ability to take classical forms and turn them on their head,’ says Glenn Lawson, co-founder of Lawson Fenning. ‘There’s a quiet confidence in what he’s doing, even early in his career, the impact is undeniable.’

(Image credit: Eric Petschek; Styled by Anthony Amiano)

Wilde is set to explore even more ambitious projects. Next year, he is planning a collaborative lighting collection with friends working in wood, metal and ceramics. A long-term goal is to launch a Brooklyn showroom. No matter what the next year brings, though, his devotion to the craft anchors his work, no matter the scale.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That kind of commitment is simple, Wilde tells us: ‘I love it.’