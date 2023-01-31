Yevheniia Dubrovska brings a contemporary warmth to an art collector’s apartment in Kyiv

Architect Yevheniia Dubrovska brings contemporary comforts to an interior design project in Kyiv, with an apartment in the historical Golden Gates area putting the emphasis on a warm materiality.

Dubrovska worked with the client, an American art collector, on a design which utilised local materials, creating both a comfortable space to live and a wise investment. Divided into two zones, the space encompasses a living area, home office, guest room and private master area.

(Image credit: Yevhenii Avramenko)

'I like to work with roomy interiors, create on big scales, and design with bold strokes,’ says Dubrovska. ‘It was important to me to make this interior feel like it might have existed 20 years ago. Not having the gloss of the novelty brings cosiness and emotional balance into the space.’

Ukrainian granite on the kitchen tabletop and the window sills makes a modern foil for the local wooden parquet, while a deep blue hallway linking the private and common areas highlights the graceful sweep of the arched doorframe. High ceilings, radial shapes and a clean aesthetic keep the space from feeling cluttered.

(Image credit: Yevhenii Avramenko)

Minimalism reigns in the marble cube of the bathroom, with a movable mirror affording privacy when adjusted over the window. It is an understated mood carried through to the kitchen, the brightest area in the apartment, adorned only with Art Deco-inspired stained glass over the door leading to the office.

Dubrovska adds: ‘I used traditional honest materials as the background and enriched the space with expressive accents like splashes of colour, stucco work, mouldings, and arches shapes where they fit.’

(Image credit: Yevhenii Avramenko)

(Image credit: Yevhenii Avramenko)

(Image credit: Yevhenii Avramenko)

(Image credit: Yevhenii Avramenko)