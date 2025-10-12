American interior designer, entrepreneur and author Kelly Wearstler has launched a bold new venture: Side Hustle, a curatorial platform that reimagines the possibilities of creative collaboration. While the term ‘cross-disciplinary’ has become a trope in the design world, Side Hustle takes the concept to a new level – bridging sculpture, painting, craft, jewellery, music, performance, film, video, culinary culture, automotive design, and even sport.

Side Hustle proposes a framework where disciplines collide and evolve, emphasising experimentation and exchange. But what does this actually look like?

The platform will operate in both digital and physical spaces. Online, it will serve as a living archive, chronicling exhibitions, offering behind-the-scenes insight, and delving into conceptual threads. Physically, Side Hustle will debut at Wearstler’s Beverly Hills residence before expanding to other cities and venues worldwide.

‘My studio practice has long integrated work from across such a wide range of creative disciplines, it is this exploration that led to the birth of Side Hustle – a space for ideas to unfold beyond the logic of client or commission,’ says Wearstler, adding that she hopes to ‘contribute to the ongoing evolution of design as a cultural practice’.

The debut exhibition, Again, Differently, opens October 16 2025 in the Pool House at Wearstler’s Beverly Hills home – a space once used by the Broccoli family for private James Bond screenings, now reimagined as a gallery. The show features an international roster of artists, including Dozie Kanu (Portugal), Joana Schneider (Netherlands), Mariko Makino (United States), Nynke Koster (Netherlands), Sam Klemick (United States) and Sonia Gomes (Brazil). Working with salvaged textiles, architectural remnants and laced garments, the artists transform the familiar into sculptural works and performances.

Meanwhile, the digital platform will extend access to global audiences, offering insights into the artists’ processes and other enhancements to Again, Differently. These include an original essay by gallerist and cultural impresario Jeffrey Deitch, and a soundtrack from Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Kenny Beats. Rather than functioning as a secondary experience, the online component is complementary, showcasing how digital tools can deepen engagement with physical design.

Side Hustle defies any fixed aesthetic or agenda. It’s designed as a flexible, evolving platform – an open invitation for artists and designers to share ideas, push limits and blur boundaries. As such, it stands out as one of the more exciting launches on our radar, setting a blueprint for interdisciplinary collaboration and proving that it’s more than the sum of its parts.

‘Again, Differently’ debuts online on October 16 2025, with public viewings by appointment through the site beginning October 17