Sculpture meets jewellery meets sport? Kelly Wearstler’s latest venture is doing something completely new
The designer is launching a new curatorial platform, Side Hustle, free from the limitations of commercial commissions and aiming to foster truly original, experimental and interdisciplinary work
American interior designer, entrepreneur and author Kelly Wearstler has launched a bold new venture: Side Hustle, a curatorial platform that reimagines the possibilities of creative collaboration. While the term ‘cross-disciplinary’ has become a trope in the design world, Side Hustle takes the concept to a new level – bridging sculpture, painting, craft, jewellery, music, performance, film, video, culinary culture, automotive design, and even sport.
Side Hustle proposes a framework where disciplines collide and evolve, emphasising experimentation and exchange. But what does this actually look like?
The platform will operate in both digital and physical spaces. Online, it will serve as a living archive, chronicling exhibitions, offering behind-the-scenes insight, and delving into conceptual threads. Physically, Side Hustle will debut at Wearstler’s Beverly Hills residence before expanding to other cities and venues worldwide.
‘My studio practice has long integrated work from across such a wide range of creative disciplines, it is this exploration that led to the birth of Side Hustle – a space for ideas to unfold beyond the logic of client or commission,’ says Wearstler, adding that she hopes to ‘contribute to the ongoing evolution of design as a cultural practice’.
The debut exhibition, Again, Differently, opens October 16 2025 in the Pool House at Wearstler’s Beverly Hills home – a space once used by the Broccoli family for private James Bond screenings, now reimagined as a gallery. The show features an international roster of artists, including Dozie Kanu (Portugal), Joana Schneider (Netherlands), Mariko Makino (United States), Nynke Koster (Netherlands), Sam Klemick (United States) and Sonia Gomes (Brazil). Working with salvaged textiles, architectural remnants and laced garments, the artists transform the familiar into sculptural works and performances.
Meanwhile, the digital platform will extend access to global audiences, offering insights into the artists’ processes and other enhancements to Again, Differently. These include an original essay by gallerist and cultural impresario Jeffrey Deitch, and a soundtrack from Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Kenny Beats. Rather than functioning as a secondary experience, the online component is complementary, showcasing how digital tools can deepen engagement with physical design.
Side Hustle defies any fixed aesthetic or agenda. It’s designed as a flexible, evolving platform – an open invitation for artists and designers to share ideas, push limits and blur boundaries. As such, it stands out as one of the more exciting launches on our radar, setting a blueprint for interdisciplinary collaboration and proving that it’s more than the sum of its parts.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘Again, Differently’ debuts online on October 16 2025, with public viewings by appointment through the site beginning October 17
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars. She has a special interest in interiors and curates the weekly spotlight series, The Inside Story. Before joining the team at the start of 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she covered all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes, and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
Ballman Khaplova creates a light-filled artist’s studio in upstate New York
This modest artist’s studio provides a creative with an atelier and office in the grounds of an old farmhouse, embedding her practice in the surrounding landscape
-
Italy’s most famous recipe book gets a revamp for its latest edition
‘Il Cucchiaio d'Argento’, or ‘The Silver Spoon’, is Italy's best-known recipe book: artist Olimpia Zagnoli and cultural design studio Bunker collaborated on a new look for its latest edition
-
Messika marks 20 years with a high jewellery collection inspired by Namibia
The Terres d’Instinct high jewellery collection, unveiled at Paris Fashion Week, is a riot of colour and bold forms
-
This Spanish Revival home in LA is full of sunlight, stillness and soul
A serene renovation by Ome Dezin in collaboration with content creator Marco Zamora paints an old soul in a new light
-
With sleek surfaces and old world touches, Gunia Project's new Kyiv boutique elegantly captures the spirit of Ukraine
Local design firm Temp Project has created an enchanting new home inside a historic embassy building for the cult Ukrainian home and lifestyle brand
-
Modernist and contemporary Brazilian furniture face off in this LA exhibition
‘Lightness & Tension’ (5-19 September 2025) features the work of Joaquim Tenreiro and Lucas Simões, as curator and dealer Ulysses de Santi explores the trajectory of Brazilian furniture design
-
The owner of this restored Spanish Colonial home turned it into a gallery – with no social media allowed
Casa Francis in LA is a private residence, but recently opened its doors to one member of the public at a time for an exhibition centred around domesticity
-
Basic.Space launches its first IRL shopping event – in an empty West Hollywood mall
With the launch of its first in-person event in LA this weekend, the e-commerce platform is looking to bring collectible design to a whole new audience
-
Italian craftsmanship comes to Los Angeles in this eclectic Venice Canals apartment
Boffi Los Angeles celebrates a juxtaposition of texture throughout a waterside bolthole
-
Colour defines LA ceramics studio and showroom of Bari Ziperstein
Step inside the multifunctional ceramics studio, office and showroom of designer and artist Bari Ziperstein, designed by local firm Foss Hildreth
-
The Female Design Council launches grant for Black womxn in design
For LA Design Festival, action-based organisation Female Design Council launches exhibition ‘Evolved Resolve,’ plus creates the Female Design Council Grant 01